Maruti Suzuki Alto Registers Sales Of 1.07 Lakh Units In First Five Months Of 2017

The Maruti Suzuki Alto has retained its undisputed king of entry segment tag as Maruti Suzuki registered sales of over 1.07 lakh units in the first five months of calendar year 2017. The increasing sales of Alto showcase strong trust the first time car buyers possess in the brand Alto. Since its launch, Alto has found favour with its customers as an affordable car. Nearly 25% of Alto sales contribution comes from young customers less 30 years of age. This contribution has grown by 4% in the past three years.

Maruti Suzuki first launched the Alto in the Indian market in September 2000. In the past nearly 17 years of existence, Maruti Suzuki has made several upgrades to the car to keep it at pace with customer’s demand. In the first three years of Alto’s launch, it clocked 1 lakh of cumulative sales. During 2016-17, Maruti Suzuki exported over 21,000 units of Alto to markets such as Sri Lanka, Chile, Philippines, and Uruguay. This is in addition to domestic sales.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto comes with two engine options – 800 cc and K10 – and a CNG fuel variant. The Alto K10 is offered with the clutch-less Auto Gear Shift Transmission (AGS) technology. AGS makes driving comfortable in heavy city traffic conditions, without compromising on fuel efficiency.

