New Honda Elevate Facelift Could Draw Inspiration From WR-V TrailSport HRC Concept

The WR-V TrailSport HRC Concept shown in Japan earlier this year may have given us an early look at what Honda had in mind for the updated Elevate. The concept was displayed at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2026 in January, and some of its design details now appear on the India-spec Honda Elevate facelift.
Honda will launch the updated SUV in India on October 6. Bookings are already open for a token amount of Rs 21,000. India will also be the first market to get the facelift.
WR-V concept connection
The similarity is most visible at the front. The TrailSport HRC concept had three horizontal illuminated sections placed between the slim headlamp lighting elements. Honda’s Elevate teasers show a very similar setup.
- Three-section LED lighting treatment
- Honda badge moved onto the bonnet
- Glossy black grille with a new mesh pattern
- Revised bumper detailing
- New segmented daytime running lights
- Possible new alloy wheel design
The Honda badge is another noticeable link between the two SUVs. The outgoing Elevate has the badge positioned on the grille, while the facelift places it on the front edge of the bonnet. The WR-V TrailSport HRC Concept also used this placement.
The concept had orange detailing around the grille, fog lamps and lower body. Honda’s teasers do not clearly show whether these colour elements will be offered on the production SUV.
Rear design also gets a new look
Honda has also teased changes at the rear. The updated SUV gets connected LED lighting, with two horizontal illuminated lines running towards the outer tail lamps.
A similar lighting treatment was seen on the WR-V concept, where two red lines crossed the tailgate and met the rear lamps. The facelift also gets a revised bumper with a darker lower section and a silver skid-plate-style element.
Cabin gets new touches
The cabin will also see a few updates. Teaser images show lighter upholstery, revised dashboard and door-pad trim, visible stitching and amber-coloured ambient lighting.
Expected equipment includes:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- Dual-zone climate control
- Electrically adjustable co-driver seat
- Rear sunblinds
- 360-degree camera
- Possible digital IRVM
Honda has not confirmed every feature yet.
Engine options
The mechanical package is expected to use the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces around 121 bhp and 145 Nm.
Transmission choices are expected to include a 6-speed manual and a 7-step CVT automatic. A strong-hybrid setup from the City is not expected to be introduced with this update.
The current Elevate is priced from Rs 11.81 lakh to Rs 16.36 lakh, ex-showroom. The facelift’s prices will be announced on October 6.
The new SUV will continue in the same midsize SUV space as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Sierra and Renault Duster.