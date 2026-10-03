BMW i5 LWB Review: A Closer Look at BMW’s Electric 5 Series!

The BMW 5 Series has long been known for its premium cabin, comfortable ride and spacious rear seat. Last month, BMW added an electric chapter to that story with the launch of the i5 LWB in India at ₹79.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is locally assembled at BMW Group’s Chennai plant.
Now that we have spent time with the i5 LWB, there is a lot more to talk about than its claimed 669km range. It gets a spacious cabin, a 3,105mm wheelbase and a rear seat designed around comfort. There is also an 81.6kWh battery, rear-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension at the rear.
Rear seat is a major part of the experience
The i5 LWB has a 3,105mm wheelbase and measures 5,175mm in length. The added space is most noticeable from the rear seat, where there is plenty of legroom and good under-thigh support. Some of the rear-seat features include:
- Individual climate controls
- Cushioned headrests
- USB Type-C ports
- Wireless phone charging
- Foldable centre armrest
- Two cup holders
- Additional rear-seat cushioning
The rear seats can recline by up to 31 degrees, while the cabin also gets a panoramic glass roof, four-zone climate control and plenty of soft-touch materials. However, the lack of rear-window sun blinds is a noticeable omission, especially in a luxury sedan where rear-seat comfort is an important part of the experience.
Ride quality feels well suited to Indian roads
BMW has equipped the i5 LWB with adaptive rear-axle air suspension. The setup helps the sedan stay composed over broken roads and highway undulations.
Ground clearance has also been increased by 18mm for India. The car rides on 20-inch wheels with 245/45 R20 tyres at the front and 275/40 R20 tyres at the rear.
During our drive, the i5 LWB felt stable at higher speeds, while sharper road impacts were kept reasonably well away from the cabin.
Electric performance is smooth and quick
The i5 eDrive35L uses a single rear-mounted electric motor that produces 268hp and 410Nm. It can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 6.7 seconds.
The instant torque makes overtaking easy, while the cabin remains quiet during normal driving. Different driving modes also allow the driver to adjust the character of the car.
|BMW i5 LWB
|Details
|Battery
|81.6kWh
|Power
|268hp
|Torque
|410Nm
|Drive
|Rear-wheel drive
|0-100kmph
|6.7 seconds
|Claimed range
|669km MIDC
|DC charging
|Up to 160kW
|10-80% charging
|33 minutes claimed
|Wheelbase
|3,105mm
|Boot
|490 litres
What about the real-world range?
BMW claims a range of 669km under the MIDC test cycle. In mixed real-world driving conditions, around 500km is a more sensible figure to expect, depending on traffic, speed, temperature and driving style.
The 81.6kWh battery supports up to 160kW DC charging. BMW claims a 10-80 percent charge in around 33 minutes. An 11kW Wallbox charger and installation are also included with the car.
The cabin has plenty of technology
Up front, the BMW Curved Display combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument screen with a 14.9-inch infotainment display. Other equipment includes:
- BMW Operating System 8.5
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Digital Key Plus
- Ventilated front seats
- Panoramic glass roof
- Four-zone climate control
- Bowers & Wilkins 17-speaker sound system
- Wireless charging
- Connected-car features
The safety package includes eight airbags, adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, lane-departure warning, collision warning, rear cross-traffic warning, a 360-degree camera and Parking Assistant Professional.
Exterior and practicality
The i5 LWB gets BMW’s illuminated kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, flush door handles and 20-inch M alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets slim LED tail-lamps and an embossed ‘5’ on the C-pillar.
The boot offers 490 litres of space, which should be enough for regular luggage.
BMW has priced the i5 LWB at ₹79.60 lakh ex-showroom. It sits close to the petrol-powered 530Li in terms of pricing, while the Lexus ES 500e is one of its electric alternatives.
Conclusion
The BMW i5 LWB brings together a spacious rear cabin, smooth electric performance, a long claimed range and air suspension. Its strongest character comes from the way it combines rear-seat comfort with BMW’s familiar driving feel.
For Indian roads, the increased ground clearance and rear air suspension are useful additions. The claimed range is impressive, although real-world usage will naturally bring that figure down.
The i5 LWB is an interesting take on the electric luxury sedan, especially for buyers who spend plenty of time in the rear seat but still want a BMW that remains enjoyable to drive.