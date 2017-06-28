Home News Second Generation Honda Amaze In The Works, Launch Likely In 2018
By Aditya NadkarniJune 28, 2017

If reports are to be believed, Honda Cars India is working on the next generation Amaze compact sedan. A report suggests the Indian arm of the Japanese automobile manufacturer has already completed development of the upcoming Amaze.

Second Generation Honda Amaze spied

Just as the current generation model, the new Amaze too is being developed at Honda’s R&D facility in Thailand. The new model though, is said to have received considerable inputs from the company’s Indian arm. Likely to make its debut at the 2018 Auto Expo next year, the second generation Amaze could be unveiled in the production form later in the year during August or September.

Also read: New Honda CR-V Reportedly Coming To India With Diesel Engine And 7 Seat Layout

It is said that the new Amaze will be wider than its predecessor, while also being equipped with a few new features such as an updated infotainment system and automatic climate control. Engine options are likely to remain unchanged although the report says that the 1.5-litre diesel engine will be more powerful than the current state of tune.

June 28, 2017-Amaze-facelift-600x338.jpg

Honda Car India is also said to be evaluating the response for the Dzire AMT so that they can work on their own strategy for an automatic model of the Amaze. Once launched in India, the Honda Amaze will rival the Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo, Hyundai Xcent facelift and the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Source: NDTV Auto

