BMW Brings 100 Jahre Nurburgring Editions to India

For many performance-car fans, the Nurburgring is more than just a racetrack. Its long corners, elevation changes and demanding layout have made it an important part of car development for decades. BMW is now marking the circuit’s 100th anniversary with a special collection of M cars in India.
BMW India has opened pre-bookings for its 100 Jahre Nurburgring editions. The collection includes the M2 Coupé, M3 Competition, M4 Competition, M5 Sedan and M5 Touring. The M 1000 R motorcycle is also part of the anniversary range through BMW Motorrad India.
The special editions celebrate 100 years of the Nurburgring, which was opened in 1927. BMW says its connection with the circuit also includes 21 overall victories in the Nurburgring 24 Hours.
What makes the 100 Jahre editions different?
All five BMW M cars get a special Nurburgring Green paint shade developed for this collection. They also use Sapphire Black elements and green accents.
The exterior gets several anniversary details:
- Nurburgring Green exterior finish
- Nurburgring track graphics
- ‘100 Years’ branding
- ‘Nurburgring since 1927’ lettering
- Black wheels with green detailing
- Model-specific anniversary graphics
- M Carbon roof on the relevant M2, M3 and M4 versions
The cabin follows the same theme. It gets a black finish with green and white stitching, special door sills and Nurburgring-related embroidery.
Depending on the model, equipment includes:
- M Carbon bucket seats
- Carbon-fibre interior trim
- Alcantara M steering wheel on the six-cylinder cars
- 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel
- Special Nurburgring embroidery
- Anniversary identification details
BMW has not announced the exact number of cars that will be allocated to India.
BMW M5 Touring
The M5 Touring is the biggest change to BMW India’s M-car line-up. It is the first time the performance estate has been offered in the Indian market.
The car uses BMW’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid system. It develops 727hp and 1,000Nm, with power sent through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.
Key figures include:
|BMW M5 Touring
|Details
|Engine
|4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 PHEV
|Power
|727hp
|Torque
|1,000Nm
|Gearbox
|8-speed automatic
|Drive
|AWD
|0-100kph
|3.6 seconds
|Top speed
|250kph
|Top speed with M Driver’s Package
|305kph
|Electric range
|Up to 67km WLTP
|Battery
|18.6kWh
|Fuel tank
|60 litres
The M5 Touring uses the same anniversary treatment as the other cars, with Nurburgring Green paint, black detailing and special interior trim.
BMW M3 Competition
The M3 has also joined BMW India’s range through this special edition. It gets a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine producing 530hp and 650Nm.
Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
- 0-100kph: 3.5 seconds
- Top speed: 250kph
- Top speed with M Driver’s Package: 290kph
- Drive system: xDrive AWD
The M3 also gets the anniversary graphics, green wheel accents and special cabin details.
BMW M2 xDrive
The M2 xDrive uses a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine. BMW quotes 480hp and 600Nm for this version.
The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.
- 0-100kph: 3.7 seconds
- Top speed: 250kph
- Top speed with M Driver’s Package: 285kph
The M2 xDrive is also equipped with features such as an M Carbon roof and M Carbon bucket seats as part of the anniversary specification.
BMW M4 Competition and M5 Sedan
The collection also includes the M4 Competition and M5 Sedan.
The M4 Competition uses a 3.0-litre straight-six engine and develops 530hp and 650Nm in the xDrive specification. The M5 Sedan gets BMW’s 4.4-litre V8 plug-in hybrid setup, producing 727hp and 1,000Nm.
Both cars receive the same Nurburgring Green theme, special graphics and anniversary interior details.
BMW M 1000 R
BMW Motorrad India is also participating in the anniversary collection with the M 1000 R.The motorcycle gets a painted fuel tank carrying the Nurburgring silhouette, along with an anniversary-designed airbox cover and an individual ‘one of 100’ marking.
Other details include:
- Carbon wheels with Nurburgring Green accent stripes
- Alcantara-look seat
- Embroidered ‘100’ detail
- Black rear swingarm
- Black rear frame
- Nurburgring anniversary graphics
BMW and the Nürburgring
The Nurburgring stretches for 20.8km and features more than 150 corners and bends. Its Nordschleife section is widely used for high-performance vehicle testing.
BMW M has used the circuit extensively during vehicle development, working on areas such as braking, steering, chassis balance and high-speed stability. BMW also has 21 overall wins at the Nurburgring 24 Hours.
Pre-bookings for the 100 Jahre Nurburgring editions are now open through BMW India’s authorised dealerships. The collection brings five BMW M cars and the M 1000 R together around one of the most recognisable circuits in motorsport history.