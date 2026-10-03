Hyundai Always Around Campaign Set for October 4 Across India

A routine visit to a market or a residential area could become a useful stop for Hyundai owners this Sunday. Hyundai Motor India is taking its sales, service and exchange support outside dealerships with the Hyundai Always Around campaign. The programme will be held across India on October 4, 2026, at selected locations such as residential communities, shopping hubs, markets, parking areas and fuel stations.
What Hyundai Always Around offers
The camps bring customer services together. Existing owners, people looking at a new Hyundai and those interested in exchanging their vehicle can meet Hyundai representatives and dealership teams.
Customers can:
- Check out Hyundai’s current product range
- Take guided test drives
- Get vehicle evaluation and exchange assessments through Hyundai Promise
- Learn about maintenance and service options
- Share customer referrals
- Speak directly with Hyundai representatives
The campaign also includes service and purchase benefits.
|Customer benefit
|Offer
|Spot booking
|Scratch card with accessories worth up to Rs 10,000
|Accessories
|20% discount
|Car wash
|Free
|Wheel care
|50% off wheel alignment and balancing
|Periodic maintenance
|20% off labour charges
|Interior and exterior care
|30% off cleaning and enrichment
Where the camps will be held
Hyundai says the programme will be available at high-footfall locations across the country. These include residential areas, commercial and shopping hubs, market spaces, parking areas and fuel stations. The locations are selected to make it easier for customers to access Hyundai’s sales, service and exchange teams without visiting a regular dealership.
The service camp is also part of Hyundai’s wider customer engagement programme. It covers different stages of vehicle ownership, from checking a new car and taking a test drive to maintenance, vehicle evaluation and exchange.
Nilesh Shah, Head, Service, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said the company wants to stay connected with customers and make its services more accessible through convenient locations. He also said the programme brings sales, service and exchange support together during this campaign.
For Hyundai owners, the October 4 camp can be used to check service offers, vehicle care benefits and exchange assessments. Prospective customers can explore the range and take a test drive during one visit.