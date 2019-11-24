Skoda Superb Continues To Dominate The Luxury Sedan Segment In India

Skoda’s flagship sedan – Superb has managed to stick to its No. 1 spot in the luxury sedan segment in India by selling around 152 units in October 2019. The other cars in this segment have also performed slightly better than before, but they couldn’t beat the Superb to the first position. The Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Passat came second and third in the list, by selling 67 and 1 units respectively, in the month of October this year. The Camry shows a steep improvement in sales when compared to last year, but the Passat shows a huge drop. Prices for the Skoda Superb start from INR 25,99,599 (ex-showroom, India).

Talking about the car, the petrol variants of the Superb are powered by a 1.8-litre TSI engine that produces around 180 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque, while being paired with a 7-speed automatic DSG transmission or a This engine is good enough to provide an average mileage of 14.64 kmpl. On the other hand, the diesel variants of the car are fitted with a 2.0-litre TDI engine which produces 177 PS of maximum power between 3,600 and 4,000 rpm and 350 Nm of peak torque between 1,500 and 3,500 rpm. All this power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic DSG gearbox.

In other news, Skoda, silently reduced the price of its flagship sedan in India this festive season. The brand is now offering a discount of up to INR 3.5 Lakh on the top-spec variant and a discount of INR 1,80,000 on the base variant of the Superb. This premium vehicle is Skoda’s most luxurious sedan and is equipped with many advanced features. The car is available in two trims: Style and Laurin & Klement. Currently, the discounts available on the Superb are only valid till the 30th of November 2019. Also, these offers/discounts are only available on the diesel variants and the 1.8-litre petrol automatic Style variant.