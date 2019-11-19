The Skoda Superb L&K Variant Is Now Available With A Limited Period Discount Of INR 3.5 Lakh

Czech carmaker, Skoda, silently reduced the price of its flagship sedan in India this festive season. The brand is now offering a discount of up to INR 3.5 Lakh on the top-spec variant and a discount of INR 1,80,000 on the base variant of the Superb. This premium vehicle is Skoda’s most luxurious sedan and is equipped with many advanced features. The car is available in two trims: Style and Laurin & Klement. Currently, the discounts available on the Superb are only valid till the 30th of November 2019. Also, these offers/discounts are only available on the diesel variants and the 1.8-litre petrol automatic Style variant.

Talking about the car, the petrol automatic variant of the Superb is powered by a 1.8-litre TSI engine that produces around 180 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque, while being paired with a 7-speed automatic DSG transmission. This engine was good enough to provide an average mileage of 14.64 kmpl. On the other hand, the diesel variants are fitted with a 2.0-litre TDI engine which produces 177 PS of maximum power between 3,600 and 4,000 rpm and 350 Nm of peak torque between 1,500 and 3,500 rpm. All this power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic DSG gearbox. Prices for the Skoda Superb start from INR 25,99,599 (ex-showroom, India).

In other news, Skoda, recently unveiled the 4th generation version of its top-selling model worldwide, the all-new Octavia. The company unveiled 2 versions of the Octavia at the Prague National Gallery Trade Fair Palace: the Octavia Sedan and the Octavia Combi. Skoda had specially planned to launch the new-generation Octavia this year, as the model now completes 60 years in Skoda’s lineup. Mechanically, the new-gen Octavia will be available with 3-mild hybrid petrol engine variants: a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI mild-hybrid engine producing 110 PS, a 1.0-litre 4-cylinder TSI mild-hybrid engine producing 150 PS and a 2.0-litre TSI mild-hybrid engine producing 190 PS. The plug-in hybrid variant gets a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine, along with an electric motor, producing a total power output of 204 PS. The new-gen Octavia might also get a BS6 compliant version of the currently available 1.8-litre petrol engine.