2020 Skoda Octavia Unveiled Globally

Yesterday, Czech automobile manufacturer, Skoda, unveiled the 4th generation version of its top-selling model worldwide, the all-new Octavia. The company unveiled 2 versions of the Octavia at the Prague National Gallery Trade Fair Palace: the Octavia Sedan and the Octavia Combi. Skoda had specially planned to launch the new-generation Octavia this year, as the model now completes 60 years in Skoda’s lineup. Have a look at some of the main highlights of the car below:

In terms of design, the all-new 4th gen Octavia now draws inspiration from Skoda’s latest design language, which was previously seen on the Superb and Kodiaq. This means the car gets a more emotive look and slightly larger dimensions when compared to its predecessor. The new design of the Octavia plays a vital role in improving the car’s aerodynamics, as it now gets a couple of hybrid powertrain options to reduce emissions and increase the overall fuel efficiency of the car. Apart from the design, the new Octavia will also be getting a bunch of hi-tech features like a set of new LED Matrix headlamps, a bigger interior, a new HUD (Head-Up Display), two 10-inch touchscreens, a new shift-by-wire DSG gearbox and a bunch of innovative assistance systems such as Collision-Avoidance Assist and Exit Warning.

Mechanically, the new-gen Octavia is available with 3-mild hybrid petrol engine variants: a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI mild-hybrid engine producing 110 PS, a 1.0-litre 4-cylinder TSI mild-hybrid engine producing 150 PS and a 2.0-litre TSI mild-hybrid engine producing 190 PS. The plug-in hybrid variant gets a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine, along with an electric motor, producing a total power output of 204 PS. The new-gen Octavia might also get a BS6 compliant version of the currently available 1.8-litre petrol engine.

Due to the new BS6 norms, Skoda will likely avoid launching any diesel variants in India, which means the new-gen Octavia is expected to be launched in the country with a couple of new plug-in hybrid or mild hybrid variants and a standard petrol engine. All these engine variants will be available with 6-speed manual gearboxes or 6/7-speed DSG gearboxes. For now, Skoda Auto hasn’t revealed the India launch date, however, the company is expected to launch this premium sedan in India early next year. Stay tuned for more updates on the new Skoda Octavia!