Jawa Motorcycles’ First Dealership Opens Its Doors In Pune

After reviving the legendary ‘Jawa‘ brand in the form of the Jawa Classic and the Forty Two, Classic Legends Pvt Ltd announced the opening of its dealerships in India at Pune. These outlets are the first among the 100+ Jawa Motorcycles dealerships that are on-schedule to be opened across the country. With the outlets becoming fully operational, customers in Pune can now book and test-ride the iconic Jawa and Jawa forty two motorcycles. The dealerships have been opened in Baner & Chinchwad.

Chinchwad: M/s NSG Jawa, Ground Floor, 202, Gawade Estate, Mumbai Pune Highway, Chinchwad Station, Pune – 411109

Baner: M/s Shakti Automobiles, Survey No. 288/1, 1st Floor, Shiv Plaza (Opp. Café Coffee Day), Baner, Pune – 411045

The dealerships follow a a biker café ambience which tells the tale of the legend that is Jawa. Its design philosophy is rooted in authenticity, and the ability to bridge the past and the present through its stories and the motorcycles. The space captures the nostalgia of a golden era which celebrated honesty of materials & craftsmanship through its dark polished wood fixtures, subtle inlays, raw textures and vintage oxblood upholsteries.

The various elements have been designed to present the contemporary classic Jawa motorcycles amidst a visual narrative layer of legendary stories and monochrome lifestyle imagery. The facilities boast of a large community table setting for free flowing conversations, a carefully curated bookshelf for the curious reader, and speakers which blare out Classic Rock in the background for the music lover.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Boman Irani said, “It gives me great pride to inaugurate Classic Legends first Jawa Motorcycles dealership in Pune. Jawa Motorcycles has enjoyed a huge fan following through and it was a historic moment for us when we brought Jawa back in India last month. We are quite upbeat to offer these classics to the motorcycle enthusiasts in the country.”

The Jawa and Jawa forty are powered by an all-new 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine which is good for 28 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. It is nestled within a double cradle chassis and paired with modern kit like ABS and a push-button starter. The Jawa and Jawa forty two are priced at INR 1.65 Lacs and INR 1.56 Lacs respectively (ex-showroom, Pune).