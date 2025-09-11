TVS Ntorq 150 First Ride Review – Big Brother Done Right

The TVS Ntorq has built a strong fan base as a sporty yet practical scooter, and now TVS has turned things up a notch with the new Ntorq 150. On paper, it promises more power, sharper styling, and a tech-loaded package.
Styling and Quality
The design still carries the edgy DNA of the Ntorq 125, but the 150 gets bolder details to stand out. The exposed handlebar, four stacked projector LEDs, winglet-style DRLs, and Z-shaped tail-lights give it a proper “big-bike” vibe. Add to that new colours like Nitro Green, and it certainly has presence. Build quality feels solid too — the plastics, switchgear, and paint finish all look premium.
Features and Equipment
This is where the Ntorq 150 leaps ahead. Along with ABS, it gets traction control, two riding modes, adjustable brake levers, USB charging, and idle start-stop. Storage is generous with a 22-litre underseat bay. The top-spec trim raises the bar with a colour TFT screen offering Bluetooth, Alexa integration, smartwatch pairing, navigation, and even OTA updates — features unheard of in a scooter.
Performance and Ride
The new 149.7cc motor makes 13bhp and 14.2Nm. It feels smooth and refined, even past 90kmph, with a slightly bassier note than the 125. Acceleration is quick enough, and roll-on performance is impressive for city use. Handling remains a highlight — nimble, predictable, and fun — while braking inspires confidence with good bite and progression. We couldn’t fully judge ride comfort on the glassy track surface, but the suspension seemed well-tuned for bumps.
Verdict
The Ntorq 150 doesn’t try to reinvent the formula — instead, it improves on everything people already love about the 125. It looks sharper, rides confidently, and brings features that wouldn’t look out of place on a premium motorcycle. At ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom), it’s also priced smartly below the Aprilia SR 175. The only thing we’re left wanting is a little more punch off the line. That said, for anyone seeking a sporty, tech-rich scooter, the Ntorq 150 is shaping up to be the one to beat.
