Indian Supercross Racing League Picks Hyderabad for Round 2

At a Glance
- GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium, Gachibowli confirmed as Round 2 venue
- Strong backing from Telangana Government and Sports Authority of Telangana (SATS)
- Focus on youth empowerment, infrastructure, and motorsport tourism
- Hyderabad joins Pune and Kerala in the Season 2 calendar
Introduction
The dirt, drama, and high-octane energy of Supercross racing are heading to Hyderabad. Yes, you heard it right! The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has announced that the city will host Round 2 of its second season at the GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium in Gachibowli this December. With the Telangana Government and SATS extending strong support, the move highlights how motorsport is fast becoming part of India’s mainstream sporting landscape.
Hyderabad Takes Center Stage
Known for its vibrant sporting culture, Hyderabad is now set to add another chapter to its portfolio by welcoming ISRL. The GMC Balayogi Stadium — one of the city’s most iconic venues — will be transformed into a challenging Supercross track, offering fans a spectacle of world-class racing.
The official announcement was marked by a symbolic helmet exchange and poster unveiling. The event brought together dignitaries including Shri A.P. Jithender Reddy, Shri Satish Goud, N. Gautham (Big Rock Motorsports), and ISRL co-founder Eeshan Lokhande, signaling the strong partnership between the league and the state government.
State’s Commitment to Sport
Telangana’s Sports Minister, Shri Vakiti Srihari, praised the arrival of ISRL as part of the state’s vision to empower youth through sport. He pointed out three key benefits:
- Character and resilience – Motorsport teaches values that extend beyond the track.
- Global-standard facilities – Hosting international leagues validates the state’s investment in infrastructure.
- Sustainable growth – Events like ISRL create jobs, drive tourism, and ensure long-term returns.
“The GMC Balayogi Stadium is more than a venue — it’s where aspirations take flight,” the minister said, underlining Telangana’s ambition to host global-standard sporting events.
What ISRL Brings to Hyderabad
ISRL isn’t just about dirt bikes and big jumps — it’s a movement. With its franchise-based model, it brings opportunities that go far beyond racing:
- Elite fan experience blending sport and entertainment
- Pathways for young riders to dream bigger and train better
- Tourism and revenue generation, giving Hyderabad an economic boost
- Collaborative growth, uniting government vision with private enterprise
Co-founder Eeshan Lokhande summed it up: “This announcement proves Hyderabad’s passion for motorsport. ISRL is about creating pathways, inspiring the next generation, and showing that India is ready for the global motorsport stage.”
Season 2 Calendar
The league’s second season is spread across three cities:
- Pune – October 25–26, 2025
- Hyderabad – December 6–7, 2025
- Kerala – December 20–21, 2025
With the rider line-up already sealed, fans can expect an adrenaline-charged season.
Conclusion
The arrival of the Indian Supercross Racing League in Hyderabad is more than just a race weekend. It’s about opportunity, vision, and India’s growing appetite for motorsport. As the GMC Balayogi Stadium transforms into a dirt-filled arena this December, fans won’t just witness racing — they’ll witness the rise of a new sporting era in Hyderabad.