New Skoda Kushaq 2026 Facelift Review

We have finally got our hands on the new facelifted Kushaq and this one brings small changes but big impact when you drive it. This is still one of the most driver focused SUVs in this segment, and now it feels more sorted than before.
Design and road look
The shape is familiar but updates are easy to notice.
- New wider grille with LED light bar
- Slim LED headlamps look sharper
- Connected tail lamps at rear
- 17 inch alloys on all variants
- New colour options like Cherry Red and Shimla Green
- Monte Carlo gets black finish and red highlights
It still looks clean and strong without going over the top.
Engine and performance
Two engine options continue.
1.0 litre turbo petrol
- 115 hp and 178 Nm
- New 8 speed automatic replaces old unit
- Manual also available
1.5 litre turbo petrol
- 150 hp and 250 Nm
- 7 speed DSG only
- Cylinder deactivation tech
The new automatic on the 1.0 is a big improvement. It feels more relaxed and predictable. The 1.5 remains quick and fun, perfect if you enjoy driving.
Real world fuel efficiency (approx)
1.0 TSI Turbo Petrol (with 8-speed AT)
- City: Roughly 13.5 kmpl based on initial driving in mixed traffic
- Highway: Expected to comfortably achieve 16 to 17 kmpl
1.5 TSI Turbo Petrol (with 7-speed DSG)
- City: Expect around 10 kmpl in heavy traffic, increasing to 12-13 kmpl with a light foot
- Highway: Can achieve 16 to 17 kmpl when utilizing Active Cylinder Technology at steady speeds
Ride and handling
This is where it still stands out.
- Steering feels direct and accurate
- High speed stability is strong
- Suspension is slightly firm at low speed
- Feels better as speed increases
It is not the softest, but it gives more confidence while driving.
Interior and features
Cabin layout is familiar but improved.
- 10 inch touchscreen with new UI
- Bigger digital instrument cluster
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Google based voice assist
- Ventilated front seats
- Rear seat massage in top variants
- Electric sunroof standard
- Panoramic roof on top trims
Majority of materials are hard plastic, with only a few soft touch areas, but everything feels solid and well put together.
Air conditioning works fine, but in harsh heat it needs a little time to properly cool down the cabin.
Space and comfort
- Good front seat comfort
- Rear seat space is decent
- Three can sit at the rear for short trips
- Rear gets AC vents and armrest
- Boot capacity stands at 491 litres
Seats are comfortable for long drives.
Safety
- 5 star Global NCAP rating
- 6 airbags standard
- ESC traction control TPMS
- All four disc brakes
Missing features
- No ADAS
- No 360 camera
Variants and pricing
|Variant
|Engine & Gearbox
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
|Classic Plus
|1.0 TSI MT
|Rs 10.69 Lakh
|Classic Plus
|1.0 TSI AT
|Rs 12.69 Lakh
|Signature
|1.0 TSI MT
|Rs 14.59 Lakh
|Signature
|1.0 TSI AT
|Rs 15.59 Lakh
|Sportline
|1.0 TSI MT
|Rs 14.74 Lakh
|Sportline
|1.0 TSI AT
|Rs 15.74 Lakh
|Prestige
|1.0 TSI MT
|Rs 16.79 Lakh
|Prestige
|1.0 TSI AT
|Rs 17.59 Lakh
|Prestige
|1.5 TSI DSG
|Rs 18.79 Lakh
|Monte Carlo
|1.0 TSI AT
|Rs 17.89 Lakh
|Monte Carlo
|1.5 TSI DSG
|Rs 18.99 Lakh
Final line
Kushaq facelift feels more refined now but still keeps its strong driving feel. The new automatic gearbox makes daily driving easier, and the core strengths like handling, stability, and safety remain intact.