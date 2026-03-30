2026 Volkswagen Polo EV Leaked in Full Production Form Just Weeks Before Official Reveal

Fresh leaked images have now given a clear look at the upcoming Polo EV, showing how the final production model will look before its official reveal expected in May. The new car keeps a familiar shape but brings in modern electric styling and updated details all around.
Design and styling
The overall shape still feels familiar. It keeps that simple Polo look but adds modern EV touches. The front gets slim LED headlamps with DRLs placed above, along with a closed grille. The bumper has a cleaner design with small changes over the earlier concept.
From the side, the car looks neat and balanced
- Circular wheel arches
- Blacked out B pillar
- Rear door handle placed near the C pillar
- Slightly sloping roofline
- Charging port placed above the front wheel
The mirrors now look more practical and closer to a normal production car.
A sportier GTI version is also seen
- Red accents on the front bumper
- Honeycomb style design
- Vertical LED DRLs
- GTI badge on the front
- Illuminated logo
Size and proportions
The new model is bigger than the old India-spec Polo.
- Length around 4053 mm
- Width 1816 mm
- Height 1530 mm
- Wheelbase 2600 mm
This should improve cabin space and road presence.
Interior and features
The cabin focuses on usability along with tech. It feels more functional than flashy.
- 13 inch touchscreen infotainment
- 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster
- Custom display themes
- Retro theme inspired by old Golf
- Rotary dial for volume and controls
- Physical buttons for key functions
- Steering-mounted controls
The use of physical buttons is a big change, making it easier to use while driving.
Battery, performance and range
This new Polo is built on a fresh platform made for electric cars.
- Based on MEB+ platform
- Two battery options available
Battery options:
- 38 kWh
- 56 kWh
Range:
- Up to 451 km with bigger battery
Other details:
- Front wheel drive setup
- Fast charging up to 125 kW
- Boot space around 435 litres
GTI version
- Power around 226 hp
- Focus more on performance
What it means
This model shows how Volkswagen is planning its future small cars. It keeps the Polo identity alive but shifts fully to electric. It also mixes old-school elements like simple design and physical controls with modern tech.
There is still no clear confirmation about its India launch, but given the strong and loyal fan base the Polo has built over the years, interest will be high if it makes its way here.