New 2020 Jaguar XE Video Review

The Jaguar XE sedan has been facelifted for 2020 and has gone on sale in India with BS6 engines. The entry-level Jag will now only be available in S and SE variants and prices start at INR 44.8 lakh (ex-showroom). We spent a sunny day with the car to find out if the upgrades now make it an even better competitor to the likes of the BMW 3 Series, the Mercedes C-Class and the Audi A4. Here’s a detailed video review:

The XE will be offered with two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre Ingenium Turbocharged Petrol engine producing over 247 HP and 365 Nm of peak torque and a 2.0-litre Ingenium Turbocharged Diesel that churns out 177 HP and 430 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines are paired with 8-speed gearboxes. The facelift makes the new Jaguar XE appear slightly wider and lower than its predecessor. The car gets a set of new LED headlights with ‘J’ blade DRLs and animated side indicators, a new bumper design, all-LED tail lights with updated signature graphics and a new set of 17-inch wheels. Overall, the additions make the sedan appear sharper and sportier than its predecessor.

Inside, the cabin gets a host of new features and soft-touch surfaces to enhance appeal and richness. The new XE gets the same steering wheel as the all-electric I-PACE, which features ‘hidden-until-lit’ graphics and tactile switches for control functions. The new Jaguar XE is equipped with features like a 25.4 cm ‘Touch Pro infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard, AI assist for driver’s seat, mirror, audio and climate settings, lane keep assist, driver condition monitor, online pack (Wi-Fi), connected navigation system, wireless device charging, interactive driver display, air quality sensor, and park assist.

The new Jaguar XE ditches the old dial for a new SportShift selector that offers a sportier shift through a control toggle that enhances usability. Aluminium still makes up for 75 per cent of the body and since power is sent to the rear wheels, this Jag is a delight for the enthusiast. Watch the video review to know everything you need to know about the new XE in detail.