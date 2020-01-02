Honda SP 125 BS6 Video Review

Honda 2Wheelers’ first BS6 motorcycle in India, the SP 125 has replaced the CB Shine in the bikemaker’s lineup. Packing in many segment-first features, the Honda SP 125 has been built with as many as 19 new patents and claims to be the most technologically-advanced 125cc bike on sale in India. Prices for the new BS6 Honda SP 125 start from INR 72,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). We took it for a spin to tell you all about it in an in-depth review video:

The new bike gets as many as 19 new patent applications, including the patented ACG starter motor, which ensures a quick, silent, jolt-free start. Also, the implementation of new technologies enhances fuel economy by a claimed 16% over the BS4 bike. Powering the Honda SP 125 is a 125cc, fuel-injected engine, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. This motor is capable of producing 10.7 HP at 7,500 rpm and 10.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The bike also features a fully digital odometer, an aggressively-designed fuel tank with edgy graphics, a modern LED DC headlamp, and an engine start/stop switch. The bike is available in four paint schemes: Striking Green, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue and Matte Axis Grey Metallic. It is offered with a 6-year warranty package (3-year standard + 3-year extendable) and is available in 2 variants – Drum and Disc.

The SP 125’s fully-digital instrument console gets segment-first features like an Eco Indicator, gear position indicator, service due indicator and also displays other information like trip meter, clock, on-board diagnostic light and fuel efficiency details. The console also displays real-time information like available range, average fuel efficiency, and real-time fuel efficiency.

Also Read: Honda Activa 125 BS6 Video Review

Braking on the bike for both its disc and drum variants is via a combi-braking system, where upfront, the bike either gets a 240mm disc or a 130mm drum unit. At the rear, a 130mm drum is fitted as standard. In terms of tyre size, the Honda SP 125 could’ve done with a slightly bigger contact patch as it only gets 80/100-19 tubeless tyres at both ends. Fuel tank capacity stands at 11 litres and there’s 160mm of ground clearance on offer. Seat height is measured at 790mm, making the bike easy for shorter riders to get on board.