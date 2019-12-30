MG ZS EV Video Review

The MG ZS EV, along with the Nexon EV has joined the Hyundai Kona in the all-electric SUV space in India. To be sold in two variants – Excite and Exclusive, prices for this tree-hugging MG haven’t been announced, yet. However, you can book one for yourself now either online or at showrooms across 5 cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. We drove the all-electric SUV on a chilly morning in New Delhi and below is a video which should tell you all about the vehicle in detail.

The ZS EV has achieved a Five Star Euro NCAP rating, where it impressed in all areas of the test, including the four key test categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User and Safety Assist. It is MG’s First Pure Electric SUV with a clean, efficient and fast powertrain. It is powered by a 44.5 kWh, liquid-cooled NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery from CATL, one of the world’s largest battery manufacturers. The battery allows the car to travel for a range of up to 340 kilometres on a full charge. It delivers 353 Nm of instant torque and 143 PS power, reaching 100 kmph from a standstill in 8.5 seconds.

For this new electric beginning, MG Motor India is setting up a 5-step charging ecosystem that is aimed at fulfilling the needs of an EV customer. Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge at any 15amp socket. The carmaker will also install an AC fast charger at home/office of the customers. The carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed 24×7 and plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (roadside assistance). Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around 6 – 8 hours for a full charge. The ZS EV offers free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car, 8 yrs /150k km warranty on battery and also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years, for privately registered cars.