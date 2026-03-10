Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ First Drive Review

When the Mercedes-Benz CLA first arrived in India, it changed the way many people perceived entry-level luxury sedans. It wasn’t just about owning a Mercedes. It was about owning something that looked dramatic, sporty and different from the usual luxury sedans we were used to seeing.
Fast forward to 2026 and Mercedes has done something interesting. Instead of evolving the previous generation step by step, it has skipped an entire generation and introduced a completely new CLA built on a brand-new platform.
This platform is called Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA). What makes it special is that it is an EV-first skateboard platform. Usually, we see manufacturers design a petrol or diesel car first and then convert it into an EV. Mercedes has flipped that approach. The CLA has been designed as an EV from the ground up, and the same platform will later support ICE powertrains.
For now though, we are here to talk about the CLA 250+, which is the fully electric version, and after spending some time with it, there’s quite a bit to unpack.
A Design That Clearly Wants Attention
The first thing you notice about the new CLA is the front fascia. It has been completely redesigned and looks far more futuristic than before.
Since this is an electric car, the traditional grille is gone. Instead, you get a glossy panel that houses 142 illuminated Mercedes stars. It’s dramatic, unmistakably Mercedes, and yes, it will definitely grab attention at night.
Right at the center sits the large three-pointed star, which cleverly hides the 360-degree camera.
The headlamps feature Mercedes’ signature LED design and even here you’ll notice small three-pointed star elements integrated into the lighting signature. Our test car also gets the AMG Line, which adds sporty bumper elements and aggressive vents that make the front look sharper.
Move to the side and the design philosophy becomes very clear — simplicity and aerodynamics.
There are no unnecessary cuts or creases. Instead, the body flows smoothly from front to rear, giving the car a very clean profile.
You get 18-inch AMG alloy wheels, designed with efficiency in mind. They are lighter and optimized to improve aerodynamics and range.
The coupe-like sloping roofline is still very much a part of the CLA’s identity. Thanks to this sleek shape, the car achieves a drag coefficient of just 0.21, which is among the best in the industry. The rear continues the star theme. The LED tail lamps feature illuminated three-pointed stars, connected by a light strip that uses multiple light studs to create a unique lighting effect. It’s a distinctive rear design and something you’ll immediately recognise at night.
Cameras. Lots of Cameras.
Technology is clearly a big focus here.
The CLA features eight exterior cameras.
- One hidden behind the front Mercedes logo
- Two cameras on each ORVM
- Additional cameras for the ADAS system
These work together to support the 360-degree camera view and driver assistance systems.
There’s also an interior camera above the infotainment screen, which monitors driver attention and can even be used to take selfies. Yes, your car can technically photograph you now. Welcome to 2026.
A Cabin That Feels Sporty and High-Tech
Step inside and you’re greeted by a cabin that feels sporty yet premium. The doors open wide and reveal frameless windows, something that has always been a signature CLA design element. The seats are finished in an Alcantara-like material and feel supportive thanks to good side bolstering. You also get extendable under-thigh support, which taller drivers will appreciate.
The steering wheel is classic modern Mercedes — thick rim, touch controls, and plenty of functionality including cruise control, media controls and telephony.
Because this is the AMG Line, you also get sporty metal pedals.
Screens, Software and NVIDIA Power
The dashboard is dominated by a 14-inch infotainment display, paired with a 12.5-inch digital instrument cluster. This system runs the new MB.OS software layered on top of MBUX, powered by an NVIDIA chipset. In simple terms, it is very quick and very smooth. Zooming through maps, switching menus or navigating settings happens without lag. The graphics are crisp and the interface feels modern.
The system also offers:
- YouTube access
- In-car games
- Sound Worlds (artificial driving sounds)
- Mercedes virtual assistant
The ambient lighting and black-white interior theme add a futuristic touch.
However, unlike some international versions, the passenger display is not available in the India-spec model.
Rear Seat: Sporty But Tight
Rear seat space has never been the CLA’s strongest point, and that continues here. The battery pack under the floor means the seating position is slightly knees-up, and under-thigh support could have been better. Two adults will be comfortable for shorter trips, but a third passenger will make things tight.
Headroom is decent though, and you still get:
- Turbine-style AC vents
- Two USB-C ports
- Central armrest with cup holders
Overall, the CLA is clearly a driver-focused sedan rather than a chauffeur-driven one.
Electric Performance With A Twist
The CLA 250+ is powered by an 85.5 kWh battery pack. It produces around 200 kW (268 hp) and Mercedes claims a 0–100 km/h time of 6.5 seconds. But the interesting bit is this — the CLA EV gets a two-speed gearbox. That’s rare for electric vehicles. The first gear helps deliver stronger acceleration from standstill, while the second gear improves efficiency at higher speeds. The result?
Strong acceleration when you want it, and improved range when cruising.
Range and Charging
Mercedes claims a WLTP range of over 750 km. In the real world, you can realistically expect around 580–600 km, which is still very impressive. To put that into perspective, that’s enough range for a Mumbai to Goa drive on a single charge. Fast charging is also quick. With a 240 kW fast charger, a 20-minute charge can add around 400 km of range. That should make long-distance travel significantly easier.
Driving Impressions
Behind the wheel, the CLA feels exactly how a sporty Mercedes should. The seating position is low and cocooned, and the cockpit feels driver-focused. Ride quality has clearly been tuned for Indian roads. The suspension is slightly firm, and you will feel sharper bumps on broken surfaces. But on decent roads, the car feels stable and composed. On twisty sections like the roads leading to Nandi Hills, the CLA genuinely comes alive. It holds its line well, feels planted through corners and inspires confidence. The steering weighs up nicely at higher speeds, and the brakes provide reassuring stopping power.
You also get multiple drive modes:
- Eco
- Comfort
- Sport
- Individual
Sport mode is easily the most entertaining, delivering instant acceleration and sharper responses.
Verdict: A Sporty Electric Sedan With Character
The Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ feels like a bold step forward. It introduces a completely new platform, offers impressive electric range, packs serious technology and still manages to retain the sporty personality the CLA has always been known for.
Yes, rear seat space is limited. And yes, it is clearly designed with the driver in mind. But that’s exactly the point. If you want a luxury EV sedan that feels futuristic, looks dramatic and is genuinely fun to drive, the new CLA 250+ makes a strong case for itself.
Pricing will be announced soon, but one thing is clear — this car isn’t just about going electric. It’s about making electric exciting. And in that respect, Mercedes might just have nailed it.