Hyundai launches Venue HX8 diesel automatic at Rs 13.70 lakh – Compact SUV crosses 1 lakh bookings

Hyundai has added a new HX8 Diesel Automatic variant to the Venue lineup. The price is Rs 13.70 lakh ex-showroom. Until now, the diesel automatic option was only available in the top HX10 trim, which costs Rs 15.51 lakh. With the HX8 now offering the same engine and gearbox, buyers can save around Rs 1.81 lakh while still getting a well equipped SUV.
This move comes at a time when the new Venue has already crossed 1 lakh bookings since it was launched in November last year. That number demonstrates how strong the demand remains in the compact SUV space.
The HX8 sits just below the top model in the lineup. Hyundai has not removed many important features, so the car still feels quite premium.
Key features include
- Ventilated front seats
- 4 way powered driver seat
- Ambient lighting
- Electric sunroof
- Automatic climate control
- 16 inch alloy wheels
- Leatherette upholstery
- Connected car technology
- Over the air updates
- Drive modes & traction modes
- Paddle shifters
However, there are a few features that are still exclusive to the top HX10 trim.
These include
- Level 2 ADAS safety system
- Front and side parking sensors
- Electrochromic inside mirror
- Dual 12.3 inch curved displays
- Bose 8 speaker sound system
The HX8 instead gets a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 4.2 inch colour TFT display in the instrument cluster.
Under the hood, sits Hyundai’s familiar 1.5 litre four cylinder diesel engine. It generates 116 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine is coupled to a 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This diesel automatic combination is known for smooth driving and strong pulling power, especially on highways. Buyers can also choose a 6 speed manual version of the same diesel engine in other variants.
A quick look at the important numbers
- Engine 1.5 litre diesel
- Power 116 hp
- Torque 250 Nm
- Gearbox 6 speed automatic
The Venue lineup currently starts at around Rs 7.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.51 lakh ex showroom. It competes with several popular compact SUVs in India.
Main rivals include
- Tata Nexon
- Maruti Brezza
- Mahindra XUV 3XO
- Skoda Kylaq
The new HX8 Diesel Automatic gives buyers another option in the middle of the range. It offers diesel efficiency, automatic convenience and plenty of features at a lower price than before. For many people looking at the Venue, this new variant could easily become the sweet spot in the lineup.