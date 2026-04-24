KYT R1R Racing helmet launched in India at Rs 39,000

Key Highlights
- KYT Helmets has launched the R1R full-face racing helmet in India.
- The Colour Graphics variant is priced at Rs 39,000, while the Carbon Graphics and Replica variants are priced at Rs 43,500.
- The helmet is available across authorised KYT dealers nationwide.
If you have been following the premium helmet space in India, you would have seen the KYT R1R make its debut at India Bike Week. It generated a fair bit of buzz then, and now it is finally here. Priced at Rs 39,000 for the base variant, the R1R is KYT’s most serious offering for the Indian market, and it comes with a proper racing pedigree to back up that price tag.
What Makes the R1R Special
The R1R is not just a helmet that borrows MotoGP aesthetics for marketing purposes. KYT is directly involved in MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3, WorldSBK, and the Isle of Man TT, and the R1R is developed with real input from that racing programme. It was designed and engineered in Italy, refined through over three years of wind tunnel testing, and validated extensively on both road and track before it reached production.
Three years of wind tunnel testing for a helmet. That is not a number you see often, and it shows in how seriously KYT has approached the aerodynamics on this one.
Construction and Safety
The shell is built using a tricomposite construction that combines carbon fibre, aramid fibre, and fibreglass. The idea is to get the best of all three materials, strength and impact resistance from carbon and aramid, and weight management from the combination. Inside, a multi-density EPS liner handles energy absorption, with different zones engineered to deal with different kinds of impact.
On the safety certification front, the R1R carries ECE 22.06 homologation, which is the latest and most stringent European safety standard currently in force. If you are spending Rs 39,000 on a helmet, that certification matters, and it is good to see KYT not cutting corners here.
Aerodynamics and Ventilation
The aerodynamic profile of the R1R is shaped entirely around high-speed stability, and the wind tunnel work shows. Drag is kept low, and the rear spoiler works in conjunction with a Venturi-effect extraction system to pull air through the helmet efficiently. The intake channels are integrated cleanly into the design, so the ventilation is not an afterthought but part of the overall aerodynamic package.
Inside, KYT has used Hydrocool technical fabric for the liner. It is designed to dissipate heat quickly and manage moisture during hard riding, which is exactly what you need when you are pushing on a track or on a fast mountain road in the summer.
The Visor
This is one area where the R1R stands out clearly from the competition at this price point. The visor offers a 210-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical field of view, which is a genuinely wide field of vision and something you notice immediately when you put the helmet on. Optical Class 1 clarity means no distortion, which is important at speed.
The visor uses a rototranslation mechanism for better sealing and structural integrity, and a metal alloy Racing Lock System keeps it firmly shut at high speeds. It is Pinlock-ready as well, with the anti-fog insert sold separately. Tinted visor options are available as accessories.
Pricing
|Variant
|Price
|Colour Graphics
|Rs 39,000
|Carbon Graphics
|Rs 43,500
|Replica
|Rs 43,500
Our Take
At Rs 39,000, the KYT R1R sits in a space where the competition is real and the buyers are serious. Riders spending this kind of money on a helmet know what they want, and they will not settle for a product that looks the part but does not deliver. The R1R, with its ECE 22.06 certification, tricomposite shell, three years of wind tunnel development, and that expansive visor, has enough substance to justify the ask.
For track riders and serious enthusiasts who have been waiting for a proper MotoGP-derived helmet at a price that does not require a personal loan, this is worth a very close look.