Renault reveals Bridger Concept – A New Compact SUV Planned For India

Renault has revealed a new SUV concept called the Bridger. This car gives a clear idea of a future compact SUV that the company plans to launch in India. The production version is expected to arrive around 2027. It will sit between the Kiger and the upcoming new Duster in Renault’s lineup.
The Bridger concept has been designed with India in mind. Renault says the country will be the first market for this SUV, and cars built here will also be exported to many other regions around the world.
Strong and rugged design
The Bridger concept follows a bold SUV style. Its shape looks upright and tough, something that many buyers now prefer.
Some design highlights include
- Large front panel with illuminated RENAULT lettering
- Sharp LED lighting signature
- Black grille section and sculpted bonnet
- Wide bumper with skid plate styling
From the side, the SUV has a tall stance and strong body lines. Renault has added thick cladding around the wheel arches to give it a more rugged look. The concept rides on large 18 inch alloy wheels and offers about 200 mm of ground clearance.
Another interesting detail is the rear door handles. They are placed in the C pillar, which gives the side profile a cleaner appearance.
Moving to the rear, the SUV stands out with a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. This detail reminds many people of traditional off road SUVs. The rear also gets sharp LED tail lamps and a large bumper with skid plate styling.
Cabin space and practicality
Renault has not yet shown the interior of the concept. However, the company claims the cabin will be very spacious despite the compact size.
Key space figures include
- Around 200 mm of rear knee room
- Boot space rated at 400 litres
Renault says this will make the Bridger one of the most practical models in the compact SUV category.
Multiple powertrain options
The production version of the Bridger will use Renault’s R-GMP platform. The company plans to offer several powertrain choices.
These may include
- Petrol engine options
- Hybrid powertrain
- Fully electric version
Renault claims the SUV will also focus on strong efficiency along with everyday usability.
Made in India for the world
Production of the Bridger will take place at Renault’s Chennai facility. Cars built here will serve both the Indian market and export markets like Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.
The company believes the Bridger will become an important product in its global strategy. Renault CEO Fabrice Cambolive has also said that the SUV will first launch in India before reaching other markets.
Simple conclusion
The Bridger concept gives an idea of the direction Renault wishes to head with its next compact SUV. The design looks tough, the cabin promises good space and the plan for petrol, hybrid and electric options gives it wide appeal. If the final production version stays close to this concept, the Bridger could be an interesting new choice in the crowded compact SUV segment.