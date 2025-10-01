Maruti Suzuki Victoris 1.5 Smart Hybrid Review – The Practical Pick

Quick Takeaways
- Balanced SUV with modern styling and practical dimensions
- 1.5L Smart Hybrid petrol engine is smooth and fuel-efficient
- ADAS, paddle shifters, and electronic parking brake are exclusive to this trim
- Priced attractively between ₹10.5–15.8 lakh (ex-showroom)
Introduction
India’s compact SUV market is crowded, but not everyone wants raw power. Many buyers simply seek a stylish, efficient, and family-friendly car that’s easy to own. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris 1.5 Smart Hybrid fits that brief well, offering practical features and tech without straining the budget.
Design & Interior
From the outside, the Victoris looks premium yet understated. The Smart Hybrid version is easy to spot with its silver skid plates. LED DRLs, projector lamps, 17-inch alloys, and connected LED tail-lamps give it a modern look.
Hop in, and you’re welcomed by a beige cabin that feels airy and upmarket. Key highlights include:
- Panoramic sunroof and powered driver’s seat
- 10.1-inch touchscreen with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Wireless charger, head-up display, and Infinity sound system
- Ventilated seats and rear AC vents
Space at the back is comfortable for two adults, while the 373-litre boot is decent for weekend trips.
Performance & Driving
The 1.5-litre petrol with mild-hybrid tech makes 103 hp and 137 Nm. It isn’t sporty but feels refined and relaxed. Buyers can pick between a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters.
Efficiency is its strongest point:
- 12–14 kmpl in city conditions
- 17–19 kmpl on highways
The suspension is tuned for comfort, soaking up bumps well. Light steering makes city driving easy, while highway stability is good up to 120–130 km/h. Enthusiasts may find it less engaging, but for most families, it’s more than adequate.
Safety & Features
This variant packs in Level-2 ADAS, giving it an edge over the strong hybrid. Safety kit also includes:
- Six airbags, ABS with ESP, hill-hold assist
- 360° camera and ISOFIX mounts
- Electronic parking brake with auto-hold
Conclusion
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris 1.5 Smart Hybrid is not for thrill-seekers. Instead, it’s for families who want comfort, efficiency, and features at a reasonable price. At ₹10.5–15.8 lakh, it beats several rivals on value while still feeling premium and modern.