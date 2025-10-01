  • Home
Maruti Suzuki Victoris 1.5 Smart Hybrid Review – The Practical Pick

Reviews

Quick Takeaways

  • Balanced SUV with modern styling and practical dimensions
  • 1.5L Smart Hybrid petrol engine is smooth and fuel-efficient
  • ADAS, paddle shifters, and electronic parking brake are exclusive to this trim
  • Priced attractively between ₹10.5–15.8 lakh (ex-showroom)

Introduction

India’s compact SUV market is crowded, but not everyone wants raw power. Many buyers simply seek a stylish, efficient, and family-friendly car that’s easy to own. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris 1.5 Smart Hybrid fits that brief well, offering practical features and tech without straining the budget.

Design & Interior

From the outside, the Victoris looks premium yet understated. The Smart Hybrid version is easy to spot with its silver skid plates. LED DRLs, projector lamps, 17-inch alloys, and connected LED tail-lamps give it a modern look.

Hop in, and you’re welcomed by a beige cabin that feels airy and upmarket. Key highlights include:

  • Panoramic sunroof and powered driver’s seat
  • 10.1-inch touchscreen with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Wireless charger, head-up display, and Infinity sound system
  • Ventilated seats and rear AC vents

Space at the back is comfortable for two adults, while the 373-litre boot is decent for weekend trips.

Performance & Driving

The 1.5-litre petrol with mild-hybrid tech makes 103 hp and 137 Nm. It isn’t sporty but feels refined and relaxed. Buyers can pick between a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

Efficiency is its strongest point:

  • 12–14 kmpl in city conditions
  • 17–19 kmpl on highways

The suspension is tuned for comfort, soaking up bumps well. Light steering makes city driving easy, while highway stability is good up to 120–130 km/h. Enthusiasts may find it less engaging, but for most families, it’s more than adequate.

Safety & Features

This variant packs in Level-2 ADAS, giving it an edge over the strong hybrid. Safety kit also includes:

  • Six airbags, ABS with ESP, hill-hold assist
  • 360° camera and ISOFIX mounts
  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Conclusion

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris 1.5 Smart Hybrid is not for thrill-seekers. Instead, it’s for families who want comfort, efficiency, and features at a reasonable price. At ₹10.5–15.8 lakh, it beats several rivals on value while still feeling premium and modern.

