Citroen Aircross Secures 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

Quick Highlights
- Citroen Aircross 5-seater earns 5 stars for adult safety, 4 stars for child safety
- Adult occupant score: 27.05/32, higher than Citroen Basalt
- Child occupant score: 40/49, with full marks in key crash tests
- Standard kit: 6 airbags, ESC, ISOFIX, TPMS, hill-hold assist
Introduction
Citroen has something big to celebrate: its Aircross midsize SUV has secured a stellar 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. This result applies to the 5-seat version of the SUV, which is offered with both an 84hp 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 110hp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. Not only does the Aircross perform well in safety tests, but it also edges past its sibling, the Citroen Basalt, to set a new benchmark for the French brand in India.
Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)
The Aircross came out strong in Bharat NCAP’s adult protection tests, scoring 27.05 out of 32 points.
- Frontal Offset Test (11.05/16): The driver and front passenger dummies showed marginal to good protection for chest, legs, and pelvis.
- Side Impact Test (16/16): A perfect score, proving excellent safety in side collisions.
- Side Pole Test: Rated “OK,” showing reasonable safety during side-on impacts with poles or trees.
Interestingly, the Aircross managed to score 0.86 points more than the Basalt, which was enough to push it into the 5-star category. The Basalt, by comparison, had secured a 4-star rating for adult safety.
Child Occupant Protection (COP)
In child safety, the Aircross also put on a strong show, with 40 out of 49 points.
- Dynamic Crash Test (24/24): Full marks, meaning children in car seats were well protected in crash scenarios.
- CRS Installation (12/12): Easy and secure installation of child restraint systems.
- Vehicle Assessment (4/13): This area saw deductions, keeping the overall score at 4 stars instead of 5.
Still, the Aircross outscored the Basalt here too, which had received 35.9 points. Both SUVs hold a 4-star child safety rating, but the Aircross demonstrated better real-world protection.
Standard Safety Features
Every Citroen Aircross, regardless of trim, comes with a comprehensive safety package:
- Six airbags
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- ISOFIX mounts for child seats
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Hill-hold assist for easier starts on slopes
Pricing and Variants
The Bharat NCAP results are valid for the 5-seat Aircross with its two petrol engine options. Prices for the SUV range between ₹8.32 lakh and ₹13.63 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it squarely in the midsize SUV category.
Conclusion
With its latest Bharat NCAP score, the Citroen Aircross joins the elite list of India’s safest SUVs. A 5-star adult occupant rating and a solid 4-star child protection score highlight the brand’s growing focus on safety. Combined with its French styling, practical features, and competitive price tag, the Aircross now makes a very convincing choice for families who want both peace of mind and style on Indian roads.