GST 2.0 Reforms Fuel Hyundai’s Record September Sales: CRETA and VENUE Shine

Quick Highlights
- Hyundai achieves highest-ever SUV sales penetration at 72.4%.
- CRETA clocks record monthly sales at 18,861 units.
- VENUE posts 20-month high with 11,484 units.
- Exports surge 44% YoY, marking best performance in 33 months.
Introduction
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) ended September 2025 on a strong note, achieving total sales of 70,347 units, a 10% increase compared to last year. Strong festive demand, the recent GST 2.0 reforms, and a wide-ranging product lineup helped make it one of the company’s best months in recent history.
Domestic Market – SUVs Take the Lead
The backbone of Hyundai’s success continues to be its SUV range. Out of the 51,547 units sold in the domestic market in September, SUVs alone contributed 37,313 units, accounting for a record 72.4% of total domestic sales.
- Hyundai CRETA once again proved to be the crowd favorite, notching up its highest-ever monthly sales at 18,861 units.
- The Hyundai VENUE also delivered an impressive run with 11,484 units, its best in the last 20 months.
Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Wholetime Director & COO, HMIL, said:
“We are grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji for the transformative GST 2.0 reforms. These reforms have given wings to the aspirations of millions, boosting both domestic demand and exports. September has been a milestone month, with our SUVs achieving unprecedented growth.”
Exports – Strengthening India’s Global Role
Hyundai’s growth extended beyond domestic sales. Exports hit 18,800 units in September, a 44% increase YoY, marking the company’s highest monthly export volume in 33 months.
From April to September 2025, cumulative exports reached 99,540 units, up 17% YoY, highlighting Hyundai’s role as a global manufacturing hub and supporting India’s “Make in India, Made for the World” vision.
Conclusion
September 2025 was a milestone month for Hyundai Motor India. With record SUV sales, strong exports, and momentum from GST 2.0, HMIL strengthened its leadership at home and abroad. The company is well-positioned to carry this growth through the festive season and beyond.