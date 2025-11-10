Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Review – Real-World Verdict from Our First Drive in the UK!

Maruti Suzuki has finally entered the electric SUV game and the new e-Vitara is the big step that everyone was waiting for. We got to see and drive it in the UK, and here’s what it’s like – simple, straight, real.
Exterior
The e-Vitara looks solid. It has a bold face, LED lights all around and a clean design that is modern but not flashy. It sits tall like a proper SUV, and the 18 inch alloy wheels fill the arches well. The charging port is neatly located on the side, and overall, it looks very close to the petrol Vitara, just with some EV touches.
Interior
Inside it’s a pretty good mix of brown and black. You get a 10.25 inch touchscreen and another digital display for the driver. Both the screens are crisp and clear. The layout is simple and easy to get used to. The seats are wide and comfortable with good thigh support. The quality is much improved from older Maruti models – soft materials on touchpoints and clean lines everywhere
Some handy bits include wireless android auto and apple carplay, wireless charger and plenty of cubby space. The boot is decent at about 300 litres and goes up to 562 litres when you fold the seats.
Power and Battery
The e-Vitara comes with two battery choices — 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The smaller one gives around 144 bhp and about 340 km (WLTP) of range. The bigger pack gives 174 bhp and goes up to 425 km. Charging from 10 to 80% takes about 45 minutes using a fast DC charger.
On the Road
In the UK test, the e-Vitara was smooth and quiet. The steering is heavier than you’d expect from a Maruti, which gives it a confident, European feel. The suspension is firm, but it’s comfortable even on rough roads. In Sport mode, it actually feels quick and acceleration is instant like most EV. The cabin remains calm at high speeds with very little road noise. The regenerative braking is well tuned – strong enough to recharge efficiently without being jerky.
Safety and Tech
You get Maruti’s Level 2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and emergency braking. There are seven airbags, hill-hold, TPMS and 360 degree camera system. All the safety basics are well covered.
Expected for India
The e-Vitara will be produced in India, probably by Maruti’s Gujarat plant. Expected prices should be between Rs 17-22 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be coming through Nexa dealerships with a 10-year battery warranty, which is a big confidence booster.
Final Thoughts
The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara is different – in a good way. It’s mature, quiet, well-built and practical. It may not be flashy like some European EVs, but it’s simple, usable and comfortable. If priced right, this could easily be India’s most trusted family electric SUV. It’s not trying too hard and that’s what makes it work. A clean, capable EV which feels familiar but new – very Maruti but a whole new chapter.