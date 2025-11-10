Kia India Introduces Industry-First Plant Remote OTA – A Smart Tech Revolution

Kia India has come up with something new again. The automaker has deployed a system that enables the software update of all its cars remotely before their dispatch from the factory, known as Plant Remote Over-The-Air (OTA) updates.
This is a first for the Indian automobile industry. The idea is quite simple – once the customer takes delivery of a Kia car, it would already carry the latest software running inside. That means no visit to a service centre just to get the updates or fixes right after buying it.
The feature will be available for all models that come with Kia’s Connected Car Navigation Cockpit system. Updates happen automatically while the car is still at the plant, so once it reaches the dealership, it’s already up to date and ready to drive.
Kia believes the move will make the ownership experience more smooth and smart for the customers by eliminating small hassles that usually come up in the early ownership period.
Some of the highlights of this new system include:
- The vehicle gets software updates remotely while it is still in production.
- Customers are delivered cars with all the latest connected features installed.
- It saves time for both customers and dealers.
It uses Controller OTA technology that complies with the Connected Car System 2.0 standard.
This step also speaks volumes about the key emphasis Kia puts on technologies and connected mobility. Instead of just selling cars, the company is now ensuring that the entire driving experience will feel more advanced from day one.
Mr. Atul Sood, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said this update reflects the brand’s objective to make ownership easy and modern. He went on to explain that with Kia sending cars out with the latest software inside, it’s a new example set for the industry.
Kia plans to provide this system for all its future connected models too. The Plant Remote OTA will help ensure every car is ready with the newest features and security updates right from the start.
Put simply, it’s Kia’s way of ensuring your new car is as smart as it can be from the moment you get the keys.