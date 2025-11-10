Hero VIDA VX2 Go 3.4 kWh Launched – 100km Range, Dual Batteries & Affordable EV for Every Home!

Hero MotorCorp has added one more scooter to its electric line up under the VIDA brand. The new model is known as VIDA Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh. It was unveiled in New Delhi by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Union for Road Transport and Highways. The idea is simple – make electric scooters more affordable and easy to use for everyone.
VIDA says the aim is to bring electric mobility to every home. The company calls it “Ghar Ghar Evooter”, which means a scooter that fits in the daily life of every Indian family.
People already know the VX2 for being a simple, strong and comfortable scooter. It feels like a regular petrol scooter but is powered by electricity so there is less noise and lower running cost. The new VX2 Go 3.4 kWh version takes this same idea further, but with more range and better performance.
Here’s what the new variant has to offer:
- Dual removable batteries – easy to charge anywhere
- Range of up to 100 km per charge
- Peak power of 6 kW and 26 Nm torque
- Top speed of 70 km/h Eco and Ride modes for various riding needs
- Flat floorboard, wide seat, 27.2 litre storage
- Suspension tuned for Indian roads
The scooter is intended for daily use in cities, whether it’s for solo commuting or family use.
Speaking about the new model, Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer, Hero MotoCorp’s Emerging Mobility unit said that VIDA stands for progress and purpose. She added that the VX2 Go 3.4 kWh is intended for riders who want to have a better range, and a comfortable ride without worrying about charging often.
VIDA also has something interesting called the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model. It means that customers can use the battery by paying a subscription rather than buying it outright. This helps to bring down the costs of the scooter at the initial stage. VIDA already has more than 4,600 charging points and 700 service touchpoints across India making it easier for people to shift to EVs.
The price of the new VX2 Go 3.4 kWh is Rs 1.02 lakh and the BaaS option starts at Rs 60,000. The pay per kilometre is around Rs 0.90.
The scooter will be available at the VIDA dealerships starting November 2025. Along with the 3.4kWh version, the VX2 range now includes VX2 Go 2.2 kWh and VX2 Plus models.
Hero Motocorp is well on its way to implementing its plan to make electric scooters reliable, practical and ready for everyday Indian riders.