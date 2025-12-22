Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara India Review: Everything You Need to Know

The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara is finally here, giving India its first mass-market electric SUV that is designed for everyday driving. It is expected to be launched in early 2026, with prices starting around Rs 17 lakh and going up to Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti has clearly tried to develop a car which is practical, comfortable and safe with a long electric range.
Power and Performance
The e-Vitara is available with two battery packs (49 kWh and 61 kWh). The larger battery has a power output of 172 hp and 192 Nm of torque, while the smaller battery is 142 hp with the same torque. It does 0-100 km/h in around 8.6 s for the bigger pack and 9.5 s for the smaller one. This makes the e-Vitara fast enough for driving in the city and on the highways.
Electric cars are by nature automatic and the e-Vitara is no exception. The single-speed transmission gives smooth acceleration without any jerks. Driving it feels surprisingly European – firm suspension, well-weighted steering and solid handling makes it feel sporty and responsive, unlike any previous Maruti SUV.
Charging is simple too. The e-Vitara has AC home charge and fast DC public charge. With a 7 kW charger it is a 9 hours process to get a full charge, while 11 kW AC charger cuts it down to 4.5 hours. A fast DC charger can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in only 45 minutes.
Exterior
The design of the e-Vitara is clean, solid and practical. It’s modern looking without being flashy.
- Front: LED headlamps with auto function, closed off grille that give it an EV identity, bit muscular bonnet.
- Side 18” alloy wheels, thick cladding, high-slung door handles, 190mm ground clearance
- Rear: Connected LED tail-lamps, chunky bumper, practical and balanced proportions.
Other features: Fixed glass sunroof, even panel gaps, good build quality, no frunk for storage.
The exterior is utilitarian and high quality in appearance, making it feel more expensive than it really is.
Interior and Comfort
Inside, the e-Vitara has a modern cabin with two screens, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a 10-inch instrument cluster. Seats are a combination of leather & fabric, supportive and adjustable. The rear seats have reasonable headroom and legroom for adults up to 6 ft. 40:20:40 split folding seats add to practicality and the boot space will take multiple suitcases with ease.
Storage is thoughtful with cup holders, compartments etc. There is good insulation in the cabin; even at highway speeds, the wind and road noise are controlled. Air conditioning is effective – though single-zone – and all windows are compatible with one-touch up/down controls.
Features and Safety
The e-Vitara is loaded with tech for safety and convenience:
- Level 2 ADAS (adaptive Cruise, Lane assist)
- Seven airbags
- Electronic stability control
- Blind-spot monitoring
- 360deg camera
- PM2.5 air filter
It has three driving modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, and also regenerative braking and snow mode for low traction conditions.
The battery comes from BYD and has been tested for safety under extreme conditions – fire, water and compression tests all passed.
Practicality
This SUV is good for Indian families. The suspension is a little firm which helps on corners and ground clearance makes it safe on rough roads. The boot is roomier than the official figure of 300 L when you take out the parcel tray and the rear seats can slide and recline for extra comfort.
Maruti’s exclusive charging network across dealerships and tie-ups with power companies, ensures hassle-free charging, making ownership of EVs every day much simpler.
Verdict
The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara is practical, premium and well built. It drives smoothly, handles confidently and is provided with one of the longest ranges in its segment. While the pricing is not official yet, it seems like it will be a strong contender against its rivals such as the Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV.
If you are looking for an electric SUV that is safe, reliable and ready for Indian roads, the e-Vitara ticked almost every box. It’s simple, solid and feels a lot more expensive than it is. For buyers who would like a no-nonsense EV with peace of mind and long range capability, the e-Vitara is a very strong option.