Pulsar Took Over India Bike Week 2025 — Stunts, Culture, Creators & Pure Performance Everywhere

Bajaj Pulsar had a very lively and action-packed presence at India Bike Week 2025 and it felt very true to what the brand stands for. The event, which was organized in Panchgani, brought together riders, young creators and motorcycle fans from across the country. Over the weekend, Pulsar has been one of the most-discussed brands in the festival.
At India Bike Week Pulsar showcased the entire range of motorcycles. This provided a clear view for visitors of the bikes that have shaped the performance image of the brand over the years. The focus was simple and clear — motorcycles that are fun to ride, inspire confidence and still work well for everyday use. Many riders stopped by to take a good look at the bikes and relate to the performance story of the brand.
The Pulsar Arena was a huge attraction of the event. It was designed to be more around riding and skill, rather than just static display. One of the greatest attractions here was the professional stunt riding show. Expert riders performed controlled and precise stunts, demonstrating that performance riding is not only about speed, but also about discipline and technique.
Visitors were also encouraged to participate. There were gaming zones that are inspired by stunt riding as well as safe spaces to create content. This made the experience more hands-on and gave people a chance to be part of the action, and not just watch from the sidelines.
The arena also played an important role for Pulsar Underground, the brand’s youth oriented platform. During the event, Harsh from Lucknow was given a stage honour after winning a Pulsar NS200 through the platform. It was a proud moment that connected the online creativity with a real-life reward.
India Bike Week is as much about the culture as it is about motorcycles and Pulsar understood that well. The brand related to young people who who enjoy riding, music, art and street culture. Over the two days, there was a lot of footfall and consistent energy in the Pulsar zone.
Pulsar Underground added another layer to this connection. The platform encourages young creators to express themselves freely. Around India Bike Week, it witnessed over 3000 creator-led pieces across music, stunts, art and street culture. The festival became an important on-ground moment for this growing community.
To make things fun, visitors at the Pulsar Arena got to win exclusive Pulsar merchandise as well, which added to the excitement.
Conclusion
At India Bike Week 2025, Pulsar didn’t just show motorcycles. It created the experience that mixed performance, culture and youth energy. The brand proved once again that it understands Indian riders and continues to grow with the community that ride with it.