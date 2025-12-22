Kinetic Teams Up with Jio Things to Turn Its Electric Two-Wheelers into Smart, Voice-Enabled EVs

Kinetic Watts & Volts has made a great leap towards smart electric mobility in India. The company has announced a technology partnership with Jio things to bring the connected features, voice assistance and IoT technology to all its upcoming electric two wheelers.
Jio Things is a subsidiary of Jio Platforms and focuses on building connected ecosystems using devices, cloud services and analytics. With this collaboration, Kinetic’s future EVs will not only be electric, but digitally connected too.
At the centre of this partnership is the idea of making technology appear easy and useful to everyday riders. The upcoming Kinetic EVs will have voice assisted controls, this will enable riders to interact with their vehicles without having to take their hands off the handlebar. This makes everyday riding safer and easier.
Another major addition will be intelligent digital instrument clusters. These clusters will display real time riding data, vehicle health data and performance information. Riders will also benefit from connected functions such as remote diagnostics and performance monitoring. For fleet users, cloud based analytics and telematics will help to track vehicles and manage operations better.
Jio Things will provide a full technology stack to these vehicles. This includes edge devices, connectivity, cloud infrastructure, remote device management and even aftermarket support. The system will be embedded directly into Kinetic Watts & Volts electric scooters and bikes.
Kinetic Watts & Volts is the electric mobility branch of Kinetic Engineering Limited. The company was formed in September 2022 and operates from a 87,000 square ft manufacturing facility. Kinetic Engineering itself has been a part of Indian’s Automotive industry for over 50 years and supplies different components for major manufacturers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland and others.
Speaking about the partnership, Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Kinetic Watts & Volts said that Kinetic has always believed in making mobility simple and accessible. He elaborated that features such as Easy Key, Easy Flip and Easy Charge already reflect this thinking and connected digital features are the next step to make ownership easier and more intuitive for the customer.
Ashish Lodha, President, Jio Platforms, said that the collaboration is in line with Jio’s vision to create a truly connected automotive ecosystem in India. He added that the introduction of voice assistance and IoT technology in electric two wheelers will help to redefine the interaction between riders and their vehicles and make smart mobility more accessible.
Together, Kinetic Watts & Volts and Jio Things want to combine good manufacturing capability and advanced digital technology. The focus is not flashy features, but practical technology that works silently in the background and enhances everyday riding.
In simple words, this partnership is an indication to where Indian electric mobility is going. Electric scooters and bikes are no longer about batteries and motors. They are becoming smarter, more connected and easier to live with. For riders, this means EVs that are more helpful, more personal and better suited to daily life.