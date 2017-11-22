Jeep Compass Petrol 1.4 MultiAir AT India Review, Video, Price, Specs, Performance and Features

We’ve already sampled the diesel-powered Jeep Compass’ brilliance and truth be told, have been pretty enamoured by its off and on-road capabilities. This time around, we found ourselves behind the wheel of the Jeep Compass 1.4 Petrol AT [Automatic] for a review, an identical vehicle which employs an FWD setup and is powered by a 1.4-litre Multiair, 162 Bhp, 250 Nm motor. Mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, this one focuses on all things related to convenience and black top performance. Since everything else is identical to the diesel-powered Jeep Compass, except for the drivetrain, we’ll focus just on that. How good is it? Let’s find out.

Read our review of the Jeep Compass Diesel 4×4 here

Jeep Compass Petrol 1.4 AT India Video Review

Jeep Compass 1.4 Petrol AT Performance

Let’s begin with the fact that the petrol-powered Jeep Compass is a fast SUV. In a 0 – 100 run in the auto mode, it managed to post a 12.03 run, whereas, in the manual mode where it lets you shift on your own, it managed an 11.14 second run to the ton. These times were recorded in a casual single run with three on-board and we’re sure, given the right environment, there’s a second to be axed from these times.

Off the mark, in ‘Drive’ mode, real shove kicks in post 2,000 rpm and the motor delivers most of its punches between the 3,000 – 4,500 mark. On the move, the engine masks the lack of grunt low down by keeping the revs above 1,500 rpm. If you’re coasting, the gearbox shifts into the next lower ratio as soon it senses the revs dropping below 1,300. In ‘Auto’ mode, the 7-speed box isn’t one of the quickest gearboxes out there but it sure is smooth. It takes a little while to upshift between the initial ratios and even at part throttle, doesn’t like moving into the highest possible gear as quickly as you’d like if your driving manners favour economy. Even when it has to kick down, it does take a little longer if you compare it to the super quick DSGs of the world.

Jeep Compass Off-Roading Video

There are no paddle shifters and taking matters into your own hands is only via the gear lever. Push the stick to the left and upshifts won’t happen till the rev needle has surpassed the 1,600 rpm mark. From a standstill, there’s a decent amount of torque steer one experiences at the wheel, especially with the traction control switched. Pedal to the metal, the gearbox will hold onto a gear till 6,500 rpm. Surprisingly, it doesn’t upshift on its own like most other systems which do that in favour of the longevity of components.

Jeep Compass 1.4 Petrol AT 0-100 Video in D and Manual Modes

This is a petrol powered SUV and as expected, fuel economy figures aren’t going to impress anybody but remain acceptable. During our 300 km+ stint with the car in mixed conditions, the Jeep Compass Petrol Automatic returned an economy figure of nearly 8 kpl. Even with a lighter foot, that number won’t exceed beyond 10 kpl though. Road manners are as just as great as the diesel-powered Compass. However, this petrol sipping example feels a little more eager to switch directions given the loss of weight up front. Having said that, the ride quality is just as solid as the multijet powered Compass. For the speeds which this SUV is capable of though, we definitely would’ve liked some additional bite in the braking system.

Inside, everything is similar to what it’s like on the diesel Compass, except that the Selec-Terrain dial hs gone missing and has been replaced by some space for your cell phone to rest. Visually too, with the exception of the 5-spoke alloy wheel pattern, everything is just the same.

In Conclusion

For an SUV which takes pride in carrying the same genes as some of the World’s most revered off-roaders, why would you buy the Jeep Compass Petrol Automatic, given the fact that we don’t live in an oil-rich country and this Jeep only gets power to its front wheels? To answer that, maybe because you live in Delhi, and maybe you want the convenience of an automatic paired with the refinement of a petrol sipping motor. And even though you live in a city, you want an SUV for emotional reasons rather than practical. You’d also be attracted towards it because you know that that Firestone rubber will rarely roll over something that’s not black. And also because you don’t want just any other SUV, but you want brand ‘Jeep’.