Hyundai Venue Diesel AT First Drive: Is This the Real Winner Over the Petrol Turbo?

The Hyundai Venue finally gets a diesel automatic, and this is something a lot of regular buyers have been waiting for. We spent some time with it in the city, on the highway, and even on a few broken patches to see how it behaves in normal, everyday situations. And honestly, the experience feels very familiar, very sorted, and quite different from the petrol turbo versions people usually talk about.
First and foremost, the engine’s the same 1.5-litre diesel we have encountered earlier. It still makes 116 PS and 250 Nm, so, technically nothing has changed. What’s new, is the 6-speed torque converter automatic that most people know from the Kia Sonet. The very instant you start driving, the additional torque makes its presence felt. It pulls cleanly without any drama, especially at low speeds where diesels are usually at their best.
Here’s the basic engine and gearbox experience in simple points:
- Strong torque, especially in the lower and middle band
- smooth upshifts, without abrupt jumps
- Paddle shifters work well when you want manual control.
- Gearbox feels relaxed rather than sporty
- City crawling is easy, no lag issues.
Inside, the Venue Diesel AT looks a bit subdued compared to the N Line versions. You do get the new four-spoke steering wheel with the Morse-code “H”, and the lighter hues on the dashboard make the cabin look airy. The theme isn’t aggressive, but it’s more mature and easy on the eyes.
Some interior highlights:
- Light colour dashboard
- Four-spoke steering with Morse code detailing
- Cleaner layout, less sporty, more comfortable
- Good visibility and easy reach to controls
The Venue gives you three drive modes — Eco, Normal, and Sport. Sport is the most responsive because of the extra torque. It’s great for quick overtakes. Normal is the one you’ll use the most, especially on long highway runs. Eco mode feels slow in most petrol cars, but in this diesel, the strong torque keeps it usable even in traffic.
Fuel efficiency is among the biggest reasons someone will consider the diesel automatic. On a relaxed highway run, it can easily show around 20-21 kmpl and in the city usually stays between 15-17 kmpl depending on traffic. Diesel prices being lower only adds to the appeal, though the diesel AT is more expensive to buy initially.
Safety features also remain solid. You get all the usual things like six airbags, traction control, hill assist and the overall kit is similar to the other Venue variants. Focus here is clearly more on offering a smoother diesel option rather than changing the entire feature list.
So, where does the Venue Diesel Automatic fit? Frankly, it fills a gap that should have been covered long ago. A lot of people wanted a diesel automatic Venue for daily commute, long drives and even rough-road usage. Well, here is finally an option. Not explosive, nor sporty. But practical, calm, confident.
Simple Conclusion
For those who need a sub compact SUV which is easy to drive and feels strong, efficient, and comfortable each day without trying extra hard, the Venue Diesel Automatic makes complete sense. It just quietly gets the job done, and that’s what many buyers actually need.