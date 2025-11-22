Royal Enfield Stuns Motoverse 2025 With New Helmets, Gear & Collectibles — Comic Helmet, Motowave X2, and More Revealed!

Royal Enfield took the opportunity at Motoverse 2025 to roll out an entire new wave of riding gear and collectibles. The brand kept things simple at the event, but there was clearly a lot happening inside the newly expanded Motoshop zone. Everything announced this year seems to follow one idea: give riders things that feel useful, look good, and still carry the Royal Enfield identity in some way.
The first thing that really seemed to catch most people’s attention was a new helmet. It’s called the Comic Helmet, and the design sits on the louder, more graphic-heavy side. It’s a full-face unit made with high-impact materials, a number of vents to help with airflow, and small functional touches that make long rides easier. But more than anything, it looks like something made for riders who want to stand out without losing out on basic protection.
Along with the helmet, Royal Enfield also unveiled the Motowave X2 – an upgraded Bluetooth communication unit. It feels like the company wanted to create something that’s not overcomplicated but just trustworthy. The new X2 provides improved voice clarity, extended battery life, and an uncluttered user interface. Riders who use Bluetooth for navigation, calling, or playing music will likely welcome the cleaner, no-nonsense design. It’s designed to be used day in and out, not just on long-distance tours.
Not to be left out, there was something for collectors, too. Royal Enfield expanded the 1:12 Classic Scale Model range with new colour options. These miniatures have always been popular among fans, and this addition keeps the range fresh. The bigger 1:3 Classic Scale Model has also returned, now offered in three new colours, and bookings for it have reopened. These models are built to a level of detail that’s very close to the real motorcycles, which is why they’re often treated as display pieces rather than toys.
Another highlight was the Motoverse Collection, a special set of apparel and accessories which will be available only for this year’s event. It’s more like a limited festival capsule, things that remind attendees of the time they spent here and the visual identity of Motoverse 2025.
Royal Enfield’s Chief Commercial Officer, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, put the thinking behind all of these products succinctly with a short but meaningful message:
“Motoverse has alwaysserved as a reminder that our strongest cues come from the community itself. The enthusiasm, the experimentation, the way riders reinterpret our products; all of that shapes how we design new gear and collectibles. This year’s launches carry that influence very clearly. They are practical, they are durable, but they also acknowledge the rider’s desire to be seen and to express something personal. Bringing these products to Motoverse is our way of placing them directly within the culture that inspired them”
All the newly showcased products will stay on display at the Motoshop zone during Motoverse 2025. After the festival, they will gradually reach Royal Enfield stores and the brand’s online platforms, making them easier for riders and collectors to get their hands on.
Overall, this year’s announcements felt less like flashy product reveals and more like a steady extension of what Royal Enfield has always built around: simple, practical gear that still leaves room for a rider’s personality to shine.