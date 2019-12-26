Spec Comparison: Yamaha Fascino 125 BS6 vs Honda Activa 125 BS6

While auto companies were busy transforming their cars and motorcycles to BS-6 emission norms, Honda took the step to launch India’s first BS-6 scooter, the Activa 125 fi. Yamaha too launched the BS-6 complaint Fascino 125 fi along with the RayZR 125 recently, at the same time announcing that there will be no more 110cc scooters wearing the tuning forks badge.

Yamaha Fascino 125, as its name suggests, is a higher-capacity version of its predecessor, the Fascino 110. This is the first time Yamaha has entered into the 125cc segment of scooters. The Honda Activa 125, on the other hand, has never been a Honda which fills the coffers like its sibling, the Activa 110. So, to wipe off the dust from the sales chart of both these scooters, their companies have glittered them up with cosmetic changes as well as some new features. How do they both fare against each other on paper? Let’s take a look:

Design and Features

The new Activa 125 gets only minor design tweaks up front, which would take a pair of sharp eyes to notice. The LED headlamp is sleeker than before and it also gets a pair of DRLs placed below the indicators. The chrome treatment on the front panel of the scooter is reduced compared to the BS-4 version. However, the rear of the scooter remains more or less the same. The Fascino 125, on the other hand, retains its retro styling with a lot of chrome finishing on headlights, rearview mirrors, and a unique boomerang-shaped chrome plate situated on the front panel with the indicator.

Where the Activa really has an upper hand, is in terms of features it offers. The Fascino misses out on a LED headlamp, DRLs, semi-digital instrument cluster, and an external fuel lid. That said, all variants of the Yamaha Fascino get the stop-start system as well as the silent starter as standard, which isn’t exactly the case with the BS6 Honda Activa 125.

Engine And Efficiency

The Activa and the Fascino are powered by 125cc fuel-injected engines which crank out identical power, on paper. However, the Activa has more torque on offer. The 125cc engine of the Fascino produces 8.2PS of power and 9.7Nm of torque while the Activa 125 churns out 8.29PS and 10.1Nm of peak torque. With its 99-kilo kerb weight though, it is the Fascino that is likely to feel more agile on the road. On paper, the Fascino is also more fuel-efficient with a claimed 58Kmpl. In comparison, the Activa 125 claims 50 – 52 kmpl.

Tyre, Brakes, and Handling

While both the scooters run on a 90/90-12-inch front profile, the Fascino gets wider tyres at the rear on its 10″ wheel. In terms of braking, they get a front disc as an option, and the combined braking system is standard across all variants. The Fascino’s has a longer wheelbase which should aid stability at high speed but it is the Activa 125 which should fare better over bad roads due to its 24mm ground clearance advantage.

Price

Features and technology aside, what comes at the top of the priority list of most buyers is the price of the product. The Yamaha Fascino, priced at Rs 66,430 (ex-showroom) is just Rs 1,060 cheaper than the Activa 125 which is being offered at a starting price of Rs 67,490 (ex-showroom).