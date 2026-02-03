Discover the design story of the Renault Duster as Laurens van den Acker

Renault Duster has been a favorite SUV among the Indian buyers for years. Its tough looks and practical design have made it a go-to choice for families and adventurers alike. We had a chance to learn from Laurens van den Acker, Renault’s Chief Design Officer, about what went into making the new Duster so special.
He explained that the SUV maintains its strong identity and improves in every way. The stance is more powerful, the proportions are chunky and the front grille now has the Duster name for easy recognition. The car has a high ground clearance of 212 mm, which is ideal for going off-road or driving on rough roads.
The Duster now has modern technology without losing the rugged character. It has a hybrid engine option, making it more efficient, and Google automotive services for connectivity. The trunk is enormous, at 700 liters capacity, which is ideal for long trips and outdoor equipment.
Design touches are inspired by India’s vibrant colors. The mustard yellow highlights inside and on the badges are influenced by the colors of spices, paired with a nature-inspired green. These choices give the Duster a lively and unique feel for the Indian market.
There are subtle details that add personality. The LED headlights, light band at the back, small yellow accents on the sides, electric hatch, and open roof provide convenience and make the design special. Even the placement of the Duster script, the way the accents are integrated, and easy-to-clean surfaces show thoughtful touches that reward a closer look.
Van den Acker emphasised that the Duster is practical and adventurous. It brings together a certain level of comfort, technology and rugged appearance without getting complicated or flashy.