Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Electric SUV Finally Set to Launch This Month

Maruti Suzuki is finally ready to take a big step into the electric space. After a long wait and multiple previews, the e Vitara is now confirmed for launch this month in India. This will be the company’s first all-electric SUV for Indian buyers, and it is an important shift for a brand that has largely focused on petrol, CNG and hybrids until now.
Test drives are expected to begin very soon after pricing is announced. The e Vitara will be sold exclusively from Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa dealerships, thus maintaining its status as a premium offering in the portfolio.
The electric SUV will be available with 2 battery choices.
Key battery details
- Delta variant 49kWh battery
- Zeta and Alpha variants 61 kWh battery
- Claimed range of up to 543 km with the bigger battery
This setup allows buyers to choose between a more affordable entry option or a longer-range version suited for frequent highway use.
In terms of safety, the e Vitara has already scored well. It recently underwent Bharat NCAP crash test, and it received full five-star rating and this is going to be a strong confidence booster for buyers. It will also come with ADAS which will make it the second Maruti Suzuki model to get advanced driver assistance features.
Variant lineup
- Delta
- Zeta
- Alpha
The smaller battery is limited to the Delta trim, while higher variants focus on range and features.
Competition will be intense. The e Vitara will go up against models like the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG Windsor EV, VinFast VF 6 and the Hyundai Creta Electric. Pricing will play a major role and the expectations are that Maruti will keep it competitive to gain ground in the EV space quickly.
With showroom activity starting soon and deliveries expected shortly after launch, the e Vitara is shaping up to be one of the most important electric car launches of the year for India.