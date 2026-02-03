Bajaj Auto to Shock Fans With 8 New Bikes by Mid-2026 Pulsar Updates and Fresh Variants Incoming

Bajaj Auto is preparing for a busy few months ahead for motorcycle lovers. The company is planning to launch eight new bikes by mid-2026. These will include updates, refreshed models and some new variants. The main focus is on the Pulsar range that Bajaj views as a key part of its growth.
The company has already launched a number of updates since the last Diwali with the introduction of the Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150. Now, with around two launches every month, Bajaj will have a renewed lineup by mid-year. This move is aimed at keeping the Pulsar brand strong, especially in the 150cc and above segment.
Here are some of the highlights of Bajaj’s plans
- Eight new motorcycles are coming in the next four to five months
- Pulsar remains the core focus for growth and brand stability.
- Updates include the Pulsar 220F, Pulsar 150, and Pulsar 125.
- Bajaj is looking at creating a dedicated 125cc brand to provide an entry point below Pulsar.
- Expansion of the Dominar series is planned, including export markets such as Mexico.
- Bajaj is working on dual-sport and off-road motorcycles that could be seen under new or revived names such as Trekker or Marathon.
Rakesh Sharma, Bajaj Auto’s executive director, also emphasized the need to consider new safety regulations. Mandatory ABS on all bikes could affect pricing and demand, but the company’s efficient manufacturing process should help keep costs affordable.”
Bajaj Auto anticipates the two-wheeler market to expand by 12 to 15 percent and these new releases will help in retaining market share. The low-cost production of the company may assist in maintaining the prices at a competitive level despite the new regulations.
With all these updates, Bajaj’s portfolio will appear fresh and complete by the middle of 2026.