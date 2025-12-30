2026 Kia Seltos 1.5 Turbo Review: Bigger, More Comfortable and Finally Feels Complete

When the Kia Seltos first came to India, it changed the compact SUV space completely. It looked fresh, it felt premium and offered features people did not expect for that price. With the New Generation Seltos, Kia has not attempted to reinvent the SUV. Instead, it has focused on making it bigger, more comfortable and more mature, particularly for families. After spending time with the 1.5 turbo petrol version, it is evident that this is the most complete Seltos yet,
Let us begin with the exterior, because that is where the changes are immediately visible. The new Seltos is bolder and wider on the road. The tall bonnet, strong grille and slim LED headlamps give it a more confident face, and it honestly looks sharper in person than in pictures. The connected tail lamps at the rear add a premium touch, while the overall stance is more SUV-like than before. Bigger wheels on higher variants and fresh colour options make it stand out, but not overstyled. It is a design that should stand the test of time.
Step inside and the biggest thing that you notice is the overall quality. Everything is solid and well put together. The dashboard layout is clean, modern and easy to understand, and the materials are nicer than most rivals in this segment. The large connected screens attract your attention, but it’s not distracting or excessive. The seats are comfortable, the driving position is natural and the cabin is open and airy thanks to the panoramic sunroof.
Some of the highlights inside the Seltos include
- Large touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Digital instrument cluster with easy-to-read graphics
- Ventilated front seats
- Premium sound system
- Ambient lighting that looks good and not overdone
Rear seat space has improved noticeably. There is more legroom, good thigh support and enough headroom for adults to sit comfortably. Ride quality, which was a weak point earlier, has seen a clear improvement. Broken roads, speed breakers and rough patches are dealt with in a calm manner and the passengers are not tossed around anymore. This by itself makes the new Seltos much more family friendly than before.
Coming to the engine, the 1.5 litre turbo petrol remains the highlight. With around 159 PS and 253 Nm, it feels strong as soon as you press the accelerator. City driving is smooth, highway overtakes are effortless and there is no irritating turbo lag. The automatic gearbox is good in traffic and remains relaxed and smooth on long highway runs.
In the real world, fuel efficiency is around
12 to 14 kmpl in mixed driving
Which is fair, considering the performance on offer.
Safety has also received proper attention. You get multiple airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring, 360 degree camera and ADAS features on higher variants. This adds peace of mind, especially when driving on the highway.
Final thoughts
The 2026 Kia Seltos 1.5 Turbo Petrol is more grown up than ever. It looks better, feels more premium, rides more comfortably and still delivers strong performance. It may not be the most exciting choice for hardcore enthusiasts but as an all-rounder for daily use, family duties and long-distance travel, it does its job very well.
If you want a compact SUV that feels modern, comfortable and easy to live with every day, the new Seltos makes a lot of sense.