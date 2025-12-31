Hyundai CRETA Smashes All Records in 2025 With 2 Lakh+ Sales, 550 SUVs Sold Every Single Day

Hyundai has ended 2025 on a very strong note with the CRETA recording its highest ever annual sales in India. Over 2 lakh units of the mid-size SUV were sold in a single calendar year, a first for the model. This also means that on average, about 550 CRETAs found a new home every single day during the year.
This milestone is important because the CRETA has now been in India for ten years. In that time, the SUV has not only survived in a highly competitive segment, it has led it consistently. Despite the fact that several new rivals have been introduced into the country each year, the CRETA has been the best-selling mid-size SUV on a cumulative basis for the last five years.
A big reason behind this success is trust. Over the years the CRETA has developed a reputation as a reliable, comfortable and easy-to-live-with SUV. That trust is reflected clearly in its numbers. Between 2016 and 2025, the model has registered a compound annual growth rate of over 9 percent, which is amazing for a vehicle that has already been around for a decade.
The CRETA currently has a market share of over 34 percent in the mid-size SUV segment. That makes it a familiar sight for cities, highways and small towns alike. Hyundai says the SUV has indeed become a household name.
Customer behaviour around the CRETA has also changed over time.
Some key shifts seen in 2025
- First-time buyers now account for 32 percent of CRETA customers, up from 13 percent in 2020
- Sunroof equipped variants represent over 70 percent of total sales
- Diesel variants remain popular, accounting for 44 per cent of total sales
The wide choice of engines and gearboxes have helped Hyundai to reach different kinds of buyers. The CRETA comes with a 1.5 litre petrol engine, 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5 litre diesel engine. Buyers can opt for manual, automatic, IVT and DCT transmissions depending on the variant.
Another big step for the brand has been the introduction of the CRETA Electric. With this, Hyundai now offers the CRETA in both ICE and EV form giving the customer flexibility while retaining the familiar nameplate.
Ten years on, CRETA is no longer just a popular SUV. It has become a standard in its segment. Strong sales, changing customer preferences and a wide range of options have helped it to remain relevant year on year.
For Hyundai, crossing the 2 lakh sales mark in a single year is not just a number. It is proof that the CRETA continues to connect with Indian buyers as strongly as it did when it first arrived.