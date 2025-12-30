HPCL & V-GREEN Team Up to Change How India Charges EVs Forever

India’s electric vehicle journey got a strong boost. V-GREEN, global EV charging infrastructure company, has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited for setting up the electric vehicle charging stations at HPCL fuel outlets in India. The move bolsters India’s growing ecosystem of EVs and makes it accessible for everyday users to charge their vehicles.
HPCL has one of the largest fuel retail network in the country with more than 24,400 outlets. Through this partnership, V-GREEN will gradually install EV charging stations at select HPCL locations in multiple regions. This approach brings charging infrastructure closer to highways, cities and busy transit routes where drivers already stop regularly.
HPCL is not a new entrant in the field of electric mobility. The company already operates over 5,300 EV charging points under its HP e-Charge brand, and has about 150 battery swapping stations across the country. Adding V-GREEN’s experience in this mix helps to scale things faster and more efficiently.
V-Green was founded by Pham Nhat Vuong, who is also the founder of VinFast. While VinFast is focused on building electric vehicles, V-GREEN is an independent company and concentrates only on charging infrastructure. In Vietnam alone, the charging ports of V-GREEN have deployed nearly 150,000 charging ports. The company has also grown in Indonesia and the Philippines.
India is playing an important role in this expansion. It is the third largest automotive market in the world and is on a steady move towards cleaner transport solutions. Reliable and visible charging infrastructure is one of the biggest requirements for EV adoption and this partnership is a direct way to address the gap.
What such a collaboration brings together
- Charging stations at reliable HPCL fuel outlets
- Expanded expansion using existing nationwide network
- Improved convenience for EV owners on daily routes
- Support for VinFast’s rising EV presence in India
For HPCL, this partnership is a good fit with its wider move towards alternative energy. As a Maharatna public sector company under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, HPCL has been consistently investing in cleaner and future-ready solutions along with the core fuel business.
For V-GREEN, India is a long-term opportunity. Beyond charging stations, the broader ecosystem comprises vehicle sales, after-sales support and battery solutions. This partnership helps to build the foundation.
Conclusion
This collaboration brings together scale, experience and reach. HPCL provides locations and local presence, while V-GREEN adds charging expertise. Together, they are making electric mobility more practical for Indian users, one charging point at a time.