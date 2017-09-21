Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo Launched In India : Details, Images, Specs And Price

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the sportier edition of its SUV, the Fortuner. Christened as the Fortuner TRD Sportivo, the new edition will be available in the 4×2 AT – pearl white color. Priced at INR 31,01,500 (Ex showroom Delhi), the Fortuner TRD Sportivo is designed and developed by Toyota Racing Development (TRD). Bookings of the Fortuner TRD Sportivo will begin today along with vehicle display in all Toyota dealerships across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Lucknow.
The new Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo features new sporty front and rear bumper spoiler, R18 TRD alloy wheels, TRD radiator grille, lower grille cover, TRD inspired exterior accents, TRD Sportivo badge and red stitch accents on the interior. Propelling tasks would be performed by 2.8 L diesel engine which will come mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with sequential & paddle shift. Safety net includes 7 SRS airbags, Vehicle stability control (VSC) and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) to name a few.
Features At A Glance:
Reinforced power & toughness
- Power packed 2.8 L diesel engine available with 6-speed automatic transmission with sequential & paddle shift
- Frame structure that delivers exceptional torsional & bending rigidity even in the most challenging terrains
- Eco & Power drive modes
- Active traction control
Safety & Security features
- Impact absorbing structure with pedestrian protection support
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes with Antilock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) & Brake Assist (BA)
- 7 SRS airbags
- Vehicle stability control (VSC)
- Speed auto lock with emergency unlock
- Hill Start Assist Control (HAC)
Stylish Exterior features
- Auto Bi-beam LED with DRLs
- LED Fog lamps
- Smart entry with push start
- Fully automatic power back door with height adjust memory & jam protection
Luxurious Interior features
- 7” tablet inspired touch screen Infotainment with Navigation
- Second row one touch tumble seats
- Park assist with back monitor & rear sensors
- Large TFT Multi-information Display
- Auto Climate Control [Dual AC]