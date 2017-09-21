Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo Launched In India : Details, Images, Specs And Price

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the sportier edition of its SUV, the Fortuner. Christened as the Fortuner TRD Sportivo, the new edition will be available in the 4×2 AT – pearl white color. Priced at INR 31,01,500 (Ex showroom Delhi), the Fortuner TRD Sportivo is designed and developed by Toyota Racing Development (TRD). Bookings of the Fortuner TRD Sportivo will begin today along with vehicle display in all Toyota dealerships across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Lucknow.

The new Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo features new sporty front and rear bumper spoiler, R18 TRD alloy wheels, TRD radiator grille, lower grille cover, TRD inspired exterior accents, TRD Sportivo badge and red stitch accents on the interior. Propelling tasks would be performed by 2.8 L diesel engine which will come mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with sequential & paddle shift. Safety net includes 7 SRS airbags, Vehicle stability control (VSC) and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) to name a few.

Features At A Glance:

Reinforced power & toughness

Power packed 2.8 L diesel engine available with 6-speed automatic transmission with sequential & paddle shift

Frame structure that delivers exceptional torsional & bending rigidity even in the most challenging terrains

Eco & Power drive modes

Active traction control

Safety & Security features

Impact absorbing structure with pedestrian protection support

4 Wheel Disc Brakes with Antilock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) & Brake Assist (BA)

7 SRS airbags

Vehicle stability control (VSC)

Speed auto lock with emergency unlock

Hill Start Assist Control (HAC)

Stylish Exterior features

Auto Bi-beam LED with DRLs

LED Fog lamps

Smart entry with push start

Fully automatic power back door with height adjust memory & jam protection

Luxurious Interior features