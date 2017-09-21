Harley-Davidson Inaugurates Its Third Showroom In Bengaluru

Harley-Davidson India inaugurated its third dealership in Bengaluru, Bison Harley-Davidson. This 3S facility is situated at 162, 80 feet Main Road, Koramangala, Bengaluru, and is the largest Harley-Davidson dealership in the state of Karnataka.

Spread over 7,000 sq. feet, this dealership brings Harley-Davidson’s drive towards quality and design to life through its layout. Creating India’s first fit shop, Bison Harley-Davidson has developed an area where riders can drive in to customize their motorcycles.

The dealership will offer all 14 models in the Harley-Davidson India line up, in-addition to a wide range of parts and accessories to customize motorcycles, and authentic Harley-Davidson merchandise. Enthusiasts can drop by to schedule a test ride or indulge in the latest riding gear, and motorcycle parts and accessories.

Commenting on the launch of the dealership, Peter MacKenzie, Managing Director at Harley-Davidson Motor Company, said that they are thrilled to launch Bison Harley-Davidson in Bengaluru. This has been a result of the encouraging response from riders in the market. As a brand, Harley-Davidson has always promoted the sport of leisure riding across the length and breadth of the country. They aim to expand their footprints across the country through a stronger outreach and welcome more riders into the Harley-Davidson family.

Speaking about its launch, Vishesh Jayawanth, Dealer Principal, Bison Harley-Davidson Dealership, said, “I have always believed that motorcycling is a life-changing pursuit. The Harley-Davidson motorcycling community has grown leaps and bounds in India over the last decade. With the launch of Bison Harley-Davidson, we are incredibly excited to be an integral part of the most iconic brand in the world. In order to provide top-notch customer experience to the brand lovers in Karnataka, we have launched the biggest dealership in the state. We have already received an overwhelming response from the existing and potential customers in Bengaluru and are looking forward to further growing the sport of leisure motorcycling in the state of Karnataka.”