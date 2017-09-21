Nissan India Announces Festive Benefits Of Up To INR 71,000

With festivities around the corner, Nissan India has announced a host of offers on Nissan and Datsun models for customers with effect from September 5. Customers can enjoy benefits up to INR 71,000 on Nissan models and up to INR 16,000 on Datsun models.

Nissan is offering benefits of up to INR 71,000 which include free insurance, an exchange bonus of INR 20,000 and a corporate offer of INR 6,000. Similarly, there are benefits of up to INR 39,000 on the Micra MC, and up to INR 34,000 on Micra Active which include free insurance, an exchange bonus of INR 10,000 and a corporate offer of INR 4,000.

Datsun is offering benefits of up to INR 16,000 on GO+, up to INR 14,500 on GO, and up to 13,000 on redi-GO (800cc) which includes free insurance and a corporate offer of INR 2,000 on these Datsun models. Datsun is also offering an additional discount of INR 6,000 on the Datsun redi-GO for government employees under its Pillars of India program. Additionally, customers are assured one gold coin as a festive offer on every new Nissan and Datsun car purchase during this month and financing options are available at 7.99% through NRFSI (Terms And Conditions Apply).

Started on September 5, Nissan and Datsun are giving customers the chance to win a free car if they book an order on or before September 19. Nine lucky winners each for Nissan and Datsun stand a chance to win a car through this festive offer.

Talking about these customer-centric initiatives, Satinder Singh Bajwa, director – sales, network, CQ & POC, Nissan Motor India, said that Nissan India is always focused on making the buying experience memorable. They are excited to roll out these offers to make this year’s festive season all the more enjoyable for their customers.