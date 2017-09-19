Home Recent Launches New Renault Duster Sandstorm Launched In India : Details, Images, Specs And Prices
New Renault Duster Sandstorm Launched In India : Details, Images, Specs And Prices

New Renault Duster Sandstorm Launched In India : Details, Images, Specs And Prices

By Suvil SusvirkarSeptember 19, 2017

Renault India has announced the launch of the new Duster Sandstorm edition. The Sandstorm edition gets nine new exciting enhancements over the standard model. The Renault Duster Sandstorm comes with 5-speed and 6-speed manual transmission and is available in a 2-wheel drive (2WD) option. The compact SUV will be available in two trims –

  • RXS Diesel 85 PS Sandstorm edition offered at an introductory pricing INR 10,90,400 (ex-Delhi)
  • RXS Diesel 110 PS Sandstorm edition offered at an introductory pricing INR 11,70,400 (ex-Delhi)

September 19, 2017-RENAULT-DUSTER-SANDSTORM-Official-Images-5-600x403.jpg

On the outside, the new Duster Sandstorm Edition SUV features new Matt Black front armour with Duster Branding and Lamps. Other features include Sandstorm decals on the hood, doors, tailgate and ORVMs. The rugged look with the Shiny black front grille expresses the assertive personality of the SUV. Other exciting exterior embellishments include all new style ZODIAC 16 inch machined alloys, and the Body Colored Outside Door Handle finish.

September 19, 2017-New-Renault-Duster-Sandstorm-2-600x595.jpg

Exclusive touch in the vehicle’s interior environment is based on a host of innovative enhancements like the interior color harmony in black and grey, centre fascia with dark chrome finish, shiny black door trim decorative strip and grab handle and door handle finish in black. The exclusivity of the new vehicle extends to the new seat covers and floor mat set with ‘Sandstorm’ branding. It is also equipped with a 7-inch touch screen and dual air bags.

The New Duster Sandstorm Edition is available in 3 colour options –

  • Outback bronze
  • Moonlight Silver
  • Slate Grey

September 19, 2017-New-Renault-Duster-Sandstorm-1-600x449.jpg

The Duster Sandstorm Edition will be powered by the K9K 1.5 dCi (Common Rail Direct Injection) engine that comes with two state of tunes – 110 PS and 85 PS. The powerful 110 PS version has a 6-speed manual transmission while the 85 PS version features a 5-speed manual transmission. Bookings for the New Duster Sandstorm can be made either at the dealerships or through the Renault Duster App.

September 19, 2017-RENAULT-DUSTER-SANDSTORM-Official-Images-7-600x514.jpg

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONSDiesel
ENGINE & TRANSMISSION1.5 dCi 85 PS1.5 dCi 110 PS
Displacement1461
Number of Cylinders4 Cylinder in-Line
Max. Power Output85 PS @ 3750 rpm110 PS @ 4000 rpm
Max. Torque200 Nm @ 1750 rpm245 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission Type5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel SystemCommon rail Direct Injection (dCi)
STEERING 
TypePower Steering
SUSPENSION 
FrontIndependent Mac Pherson strut with coil springIndependent Mac Pherson strut with coil spring
RearTrailing arm with coil springs & double acting shock absorberTrailing arm with coil springs & double acting shock absorber
BRAKE 
FrontDisc
RearDrum
WHEELS & TYRES 
Tyre Size215/65
Wheel rim sizeR16
DIMENSIONS & CAPACITIES 
Overall Length with Front Armour (mm)4336
Overall Width (mm)1822
Overall Height –With roof rail (mm)1687
Wheel Base (mm)2673
Front Track (mm)1560
Rear Track (mm)1567
Minimum Turning Radius (m)5.2
Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres)50
Ground Clearance (mm)205205
Boot Space475L475L
Fuel Efficiency
Fuel Efficiency (KM/L)2020

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Motoroids Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google