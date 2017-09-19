New Renault Duster Sandstorm Launched In India : Details, Images, Specs And Prices

Renault India has announced the launch of the new Duster Sandstorm edition. The Sandstorm edition gets nine new exciting enhancements over the standard model. The Renault Duster Sandstorm comes with 5-speed and 6-speed manual transmission and is available in a 2-wheel drive (2WD) option. The compact SUV will be available in two trims –

RXS Diesel 85 PS Sandstorm edition offered at an introductory pricing INR 10,90,400 (ex-Delhi)

RXS Diesel 110 PS Sandstorm edition offered at an introductory pricing INR 11,70,400 (ex-Delhi)

On the outside, the new Duster Sandstorm Edition SUV features new Matt Black front armour with Duster Branding and Lamps. Other features include Sandstorm decals on the hood, doors, tailgate and ORVMs. The rugged look with the Shiny black front grille expresses the assertive personality of the SUV. Other exciting exterior embellishments include all new style ZODIAC 16 inch machined alloys, and the Body Colored Outside Door Handle finish.

Exclusive touch in the vehicle’s interior environment is based on a host of innovative enhancements like the interior color harmony in black and grey, centre fascia with dark chrome finish, shiny black door trim decorative strip and grab handle and door handle finish in black. The exclusivity of the new vehicle extends to the new seat covers and floor mat set with ‘Sandstorm’ branding. It is also equipped with a 7-inch touch screen and dual air bags.

The New Duster Sandstorm Edition is available in 3 colour options –

Outback bronze

Moonlight Silver

Slate Grey

The Duster Sandstorm Edition will be powered by the K9K 1.5 dCi (Common Rail Direct Injection) engine that comes with two state of tunes – 110 PS and 85 PS. The powerful 110 PS version has a 6-speed manual transmission while the 85 PS version features a 5-speed manual transmission. Bookings for the New Duster Sandstorm can be made either at the dealerships or through the Renault Duster App.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Diesel ENGINE & TRANSMISSION 1.5 dCi 85 PS 1.5 dCi 110 PS Displacement 1461 Number of Cylinders 4 Cylinder in-Line Max. Power Output 85 PS @ 3750 rpm 110 PS @ 4000 rpm Max. Torque 200 Nm @ 1750 rpm 245 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission Type 5 Speed 6 Speed Fuel System Common rail Direct Injection (dCi) STEERING Type Power Steering SUSPENSION Front Independent Mac Pherson strut with coil spring Independent Mac Pherson strut with coil spring Rear Trailing arm with coil springs & double acting shock absorber Trailing arm with coil springs & double acting shock absorber BRAKE Front Disc Rear Drum WHEELS & TYRES Tyre Size 215/65 Wheel rim size R16 DIMENSIONS & CAPACITIES Overall Length with Front Armour (mm) 4336 Overall Width (mm) 1822 Overall Height –With roof rail (mm) 1687 Wheel Base (mm) 2673 Front Track (mm) 1560 Rear Track (mm) 1567 Minimum Turning Radius (m) 5.2 Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres) 50 Ground Clearance (mm) 205 205 Boot Space 475L 475L Fuel Efficiency Fuel Efficiency (KM/L) 20 20