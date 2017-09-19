VIDEO: Watch Mahindra’s Driverless Tractor as it ploughs through a field on its own

Mahindra has introduced India’s first driverless tractor technology which aims to usher the dawn of a new era in Indian farming. While the technology is yet to make inroads into everyday vehicles, Mahindra has implemented it in a farming tractor – a vital tool used by those who ensure you, I and an entire nation are well fed. Developed in India at the Mahindra Research Valley, the driverless tractor aims to redefine the mechanization process for the global farmer. This innovation will change the future of farming by increasing productivity, leading to increased food production to feed the growing needs of the world.

The technology will be deployed across Mahindra tractor platforms in due course of time. It will also be deployed across international markets such as USA and Japan, giving Mahindra tractors a competitive edge in global markets with technological advancement being at the forefront. Mahindra plans to offer the driverless tractor technology across its range of tractors from 20 HP to 100 HP over a period of time.

The technology will enable farmers to work on their fields for longer hours without exposing themselves to harsh weather or difficult operating conditions. They can also protect themselves from potential health hazards resulting from operations like insecticide spraying which now can be done without human intervention. It will also ensure better quality and consistency in farming operations, leading to higher productivity and farm produce yields.

Some of the unique features of the Mahindra’s driverless tractor are as follows:

Autosteer – GPS based technology that enables a tractor to travel along a straight line.

Auto-headland turn – Enables the tractor to orient itself along adjacent rows for continuous operation without any steering input from the farmer.

Auto-implement lift – Feature in the tractor that automatically lifts the work tool from the ground at the end of a row and lowers the tool after the tractor has oriented itself for operation at the next row.

Skip passing – This technology feature enables the tractor to steer to the next row for continuous operation without any intervention of the driver.

Geofence lock – Prevents tractor from going outside the boundaries of the farm.

Control via Tablet User Interface – Enables the farmer to program various inputs needed to farm efficiently. Also, offers controls to prevent the tractor veering off from its intended path or desired operation. He can also control the tractor remotely via a tablet.

Remote Engine Start / Stop – Ability to stop the engine and hence, bring the tractor to a complete stop if needed in cases of emergency.