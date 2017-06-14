Ducati Multistrada 950 : All You Need To Know, Images, Features, Tech Specs And Prices

Ducati India has updated its middleweight product portfolio with the launch of the new Multistrada 950 and Monster 797. You would’ve read our detailed LIVE launch report already. You can read all about the new Ducati Monster 797 here. In this article, we bring to you all details, features, tech specs and image gallery of the newly launched Ducati Multistrada 950.

The Multistrada 950 gets the unmistakable Multistrada family’s design. The aim was to deliver Multistrada 1200 and Multistrada 1200 Enduro’s features like comfort, style and performance with riding ease. It features Tubular trellis frame with cast aluminium twin-sided swingarm.

It’s lighter than the Multistrada 1200 and has a relatively accessible seat height of 820mm. The beaky front gets a pair of conventional headlights as oppose to the bigger Multistrada’s all LED setup. It also gets the adjustable windscreen. The knuckle guard integrated front blinkers replicate the bigger bike’s design.

The headlight, beak, adjustable screen, two wings and tank come from Multistrada 1200 while the rider seat with narrow mid-section, the passenger seat, rear grab rail, design of the exhaust and swingarm and the wheel sizes were taken from the Multistrada 1200 Enduro.

Behind the windscreen in the all LCD instrument console which is ready for Ducati Multimedia which can operated to access various functions using specially developed handlebar switches. The fuel tank gets compact too and the Multistrada 950 can store upto 20 litres of fuel (vs 30 litre on the bigger models).

The new Multistrada 950 uses a 937cc Testastretta 11-degree V-twin Euro 4 engine which is tuned to deliver 113 bhp of power @ 9,000 rpm and 96.2Nm of torque @ 7,750 rpm. The motorcycle comes with four riding modes : Touring, Sport, Urban and Enduro. The maintenance interval stands at 15,000 km or 12 months with valve clearance inspection every 30,000 km. The throttle bodies are controlled by Ride-By-Wire system. The clutch is of oil bath type with slipper function.

It also benefits from Ducati Safety Pack which includes Bosch 9.1 MP ABS with three-level adjustment and eight-level Ducati Traction Control. These safety systems apply different intervention levels depending on selected Riding mode and can be personalised as per rider’s requirement.

The Touring Mode delivers 113 hp with progressive Ride-By-Wire throttle response. DTC is set higher (level 5) as is the ABS (level 3), maximising both braking stability and wheel lift-up prevention.

Sport Mode delivers 113 hp by a crisper, direct Ride-By-Wire response, with a low DTC setting (level 4) and low ABS setting (level 2) with no rear wheel lift-up prevention.

Urban mode delivers a maximum of 75 hp with progressive Ride-By-Wire throttle response. DTC is set to an even higher intervention level (level 6) and ABS setting is at level 3, maximising braking stability and wheel lift-up prevention.

Enduro mode gives the Multistrada 950 a maximum of 75 hp with progressive Ride-By-Wire throttle response. DTC intervention is suitable (level 2) for off-road use and the ABS setting is low (level 1), deactivating rear wheel lift-up prevention.

The Multistrada 950 is designed for long distance riding and thus features an ergonomic triangle that offers comfort and control in every situation.

The motorcycle will be available in two colour options:

Ducati Red with Racing Grey frame and matt grey wheels

Star White Silk with Racing Grey frame and matt grey wheels (available from November 2017)

Meet the Ducati Multistrada 950 in details:

Personalisation package includes:

Touring Pack : Side panniers and centre stand.

Sport Pack : Ducati Performance Exhaust by Termignoni, billet aluminium frame plugs, billet aluminium front brake fluid reservior plug.

Urban Pack : Top case, tank bag with tank lock and USB hub to charge electronic devices.

Enduro Pack : Supplementary LED lights, Ducati Performance components by Touratech, engine crash bars, aluminium radiator guard, aluminium sump guard, broader kickstand base and off-road rider pegs.

Here’s a walk around video of the Ducati Monster 797 and the Multistrada 950:

The motorcycle has been priced competitively at INR 12.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) which puts it in the Triumph Tiger 800 territory. It will also face competition from the recently launched dual purpose motorcycle from Honda’s stable, the Africa Twin which retails for INR 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).