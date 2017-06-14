Ducati Monster 797 : All You Need To Know, Images, Features, Tech Specs And Prices

Ducati India has strengthen its middleweight product portfolio with the launch of the new Multistrada 950 and Monster 797. You can read our detailed report on the Ducati Multistrada 950 here. In this article, we bring to you all details, features, tech specs and image gallery of the newly launched Monster 797.

The Monster 797, which will compete against the likes of the newly launched Triumph Street Triple S and the Kawasaki Z900, has been launched at an introductory price of price of INR 7,77,000 (Ex-showroom, New Delhi). The prices will change once GST is in effect. The motorcycle is available across all Ducati dealers in Ducati Red, Star White Silk and Dark Stealth colours.

Visually, Monster 797 embodies all the allure of the Monster family. The motorcycle is built around a traditional tubular Ducati Trellis frame. It features a beefy 16.5 litre fuel tank, the iconic headlight and tapered tail. The fuel tank features an attachment clip at the front just like the one on the original 1992 Monster. The motorcycle combines traditional elements with ultra-modern components and features LCD instrumentation, LED side lights and tail light plus new switchgears. It also gets a cast aluminium twin-sided swingarm with a laterally mounted shock absorber.

The air-cooled 803cc Desmodue L-twin engine housed in the tubular Ducati Trellis frame is capable of delivering 75 Bhp at 8,250 rpm and maximum torque of 69 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The Monster 797 engine also features competitive 12,000 km maintenance intervals. The gearbox is a six-speed unit, while the APTC wire-controlled wet multiplate clutch ensures light lever action. Moreover, the clutch also has a servo-assisted slipper function that limits rear wheel destabilisation during down-shifting.

Stopping power is provided by Brembo braking system featuring Bosch 9.1 MP ABS with an internal pressure sensor. At the front, the Monster 797 mounts twin Brembo M4.32 4-piston monobloc calipers that grip 320 mm discs and an axial-pump brake lever with incorporated fluid reservoir. At the rear is a single 245 mm, disc with Brembo caliper. The 10-spoke alloy wheels come wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso II dual-compound tyres – 120/70 ZR17 up front and 180/55 ZR17 at the rear.

Suspension duties are performed by 43 mm Kayaba fork with 130 mm of travel at the front and Sachs shock absorber with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping at the rear. As aforementioned, the rear suspension is a laterally mounted shock absorber. The new Monster 797 is Ducati Multimedia System and features an under-seat USB port.

Check out the new Ducati Monster 797 in detail:

Here’s how it is priced against its rivals:

Yamaha MT-09 : INR 11.36 Lakh

Kawasaki Z 900 : INR 9 Lakh

2017 Triumph Street Triple : INR 8.50 Lakh

Ducati Monster 797 : INR 7.77 Lakh

Colour Options

Ducati Red with red frame and black wheels

Star White Silk with red frame and red wheels

Dark Stealth with black frame and black wheels

Here’s a walk around video of the Ducati Monster 797 and the Multistrada 950:

As aforementioned, it’s an introductory price tag and we may see a hike soon. What do you think of the new Ducati Monster 797, especially about the pricing? Let us know your views through the comments section below.