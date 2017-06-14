Home News LIVE: Ducati Multistrada 950 And Monster 797 Launch: Details, Images And Prices
LIVE: Ducati Multistrada 950 And Monster 797 Launch: Details, Images And Prices

LIVE: Ducati Multistrada 950 And Monster 797 Launch: Details, Images And Prices

By Aditya NadkarniJune 14, 2017

Update 5:

You can have a look at our detailed image gallery of the Ducati Multistrada 950 and the Monster 797 at the end of the article.

June 14, 2017-Ducati-Multistrada-950-India-launch-price-600x450.jpg

The Ducati Multistrada 950 has been launched in India with prices starting at INR 12.60 lakh (ex-showroom, based on GST)

June 14, 2017-Ducati-Monster-797-India-launch-price-600x450.jpg

The Ducati Monster 797 has been launched in India with prices starting at INR 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Update 4:

The Ducati Multistrada 950

June 14, 2017-Ducati-Multistrada-950-India-launch-specifications-1-600x450.jpg

A few details of the riding modes and safety pack on the Multistrada 950

June 14, 2017-Ducati-Multistrada-950-India-launch-specifications-2-600x450.jpg

The Ducati Multistrada 950 features and LCD instrument cluster and specially developed handlebar switches

Update 3:

June 14, 2017-Ducati-Multistrada-950-India-launch-details-1-600x337.jpg

Engine specifications of the Ducati Multistrada 950

June 14, 2017-Ducati-Multistrada-950-India-launch-details-2-600x337.jpg

June 14, 2017-Ducati-Multistrada-950-India-launch-details-3-600x450.jpg

The 19 inch front wheel is equipped with a 320mm double disc setup

June 14, 2017-Ducati-Multistrada-950-India-launch-details-4-600x450.jpg June 14, 2017-Ducati-Multistrada-950-India-launch-details-5-600x450.jpg

Specifications of the tyres on the Multistrada 950

Update 2:

June 14, 2017-Ducati-Multistrada-950-India-launch-1-600x337.jpg

The Multistrada 950, according to Ducati, has the versatility of a Swiss knife

June 14, 2017-Ducati-Multistrada-950-India-launch-2-600x450.jpg

Highlights of the Multistrada 950

June 14, 2017-Ducati-Multistrada-950-India-launch-3-600x337.jpg
The Ducati Multistrada 950 has a oil service interval of 15,000 km and a service interval of 30,000 km

Update 1:

June 14, 2017-Ducati-Monster-797-India-launch-1-600x337.jpg

Speciffications of the Ducati Monster 797

June 14, 2017-Ducati-Monster-797-India-launch-2-600x450.jpg

The Monster 797 will come equipped with dual 320mm dics at the front and a 245mm disc at the rear

June 14, 2017-Ducati-Monster-797-India-launch-3-600x450.jpg

Based on a Tubular steel Trellis frame, the Monster 797 is equipped with a new double-sided swingarm

June 14, 2017-Ducati-Monster-797-India-launch-5-600x450.jpg

The Ducati Monster 797 will feature a full LCD display and a USB power socket

June 14, 2017-Ducati-Monster-797-India-launch-600x450.jpg

The Ducati Monster 797

Ducati India is all set to launch two new products today: The Multistrada 950 and the Monster 797. We will be covering the event live from Delhi so don’t forget to keep hitting that refresh button for the latest updates. Meanwhile, let us tell you a few details of the upcoming motorcycles from Ducati.

ducati-multistrada-950-5

After making its debut at the 2016 EICMA Motor Show, the Multistrada 950 is now headed to India. Powered by a Euro IV compliant 937cc liquid cooled Testastretta 11° twin cylinder engine, the model produces 113 hp at 9000 rpm and 96 Nm of torque at 7750 rpm. The Multistrada 950 comes equipped with four riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro), with each mode programmed to act on the Ride By Wire engine control system as well as the ABS and DTC levels. The Ducati Multistrada 950 will rival the likes of the Triumph Tiger 800.

12017-ducati-monster-797-2

Also scheduled to make its debut today in India is the Monster 797, which will be the entry-level model in the Monster range. Based on a Tubular steel Trellis frame, the model is powered by an 803cc air cooled Desomodue twin cylinder engine. This Euro IV compliant engine is capable of producing 75 hp at 8250 rpm and 69 Nm of torque at 5750 rpm. A few highlights of the Monster 797 include an LCD instrument cluster, new switchgears and LED powered turn indicators and tail light.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

BMW Art Car #18 - Image Gallery

Motul 5w30 and 10w30 (10)

Motul All About Lubes 5w30 / 10w30 - Image Gallery

TVS Victor Long Term Review action shot front

TVS Victor 11,000 Km Long Term Review - Image Gallery

Modified 2017 KTM - Black - Side view - 390 Duke

Modified 2017 KTM 390 Duke - Image Gallery