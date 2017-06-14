LIVE: Ducati Multistrada 950 And Monster 797 Launch: Details, Images And Prices

Update 5:

You can have a look at our detailed image gallery of the Ducati Multistrada 950 and the Monster 797 at the end of the article.

The Ducati Multistrada 950 has been launched in India with prices starting at INR 12.60 lakh (ex-showroom, based on GST)

The Ducati Monster 797 has been launched in India with prices starting at INR 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Update 4:

The Ducati Multistrada 950

A few details of the riding modes and safety pack on the Multistrada 950

The Ducati Multistrada 950 features and LCD instrument cluster and specially developed handlebar switches

Update 3:

Engine specifications of the Ducati Multistrada 950

The 19 inch front wheel is equipped with a 320mm double disc setup

Specifications of the tyres on the Multistrada 950

Update 2:

The Multistrada 950, according to Ducati, has the versatility of a Swiss knife

Highlights of the Multistrada 950



The Ducati Multistrada 950 has a oil service interval of 15,000 km and a service interval of 30,000 km

Update 1:

Speciffications of the Ducati Monster 797

The Monster 797 will come equipped with dual 320mm dics at the front and a 245mm disc at the rear

Based on a Tubular steel Trellis frame, the Monster 797 is equipped with a new double-sided swingarm

The Ducati Monster 797 will feature a full LCD display and a USB power socket

The Ducati Monster 797

Ducati India is all set to launch two new products today: The Multistrada 950 and the Monster 797. We will be covering the event live from Delhi so don’t forget to keep hitting that refresh button for the latest updates. Meanwhile, let us tell you a few details of the upcoming motorcycles from Ducati.

After making its debut at the 2016 EICMA Motor Show, the Multistrada 950 is now headed to India. Powered by a Euro IV compliant 937cc liquid cooled Testastretta 11° twin cylinder engine, the model produces 113 hp at 9000 rpm and 96 Nm of torque at 7750 rpm. The Multistrada 950 comes equipped with four riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro), with each mode programmed to act on the Ride By Wire engine control system as well as the ABS and DTC levels. The Ducati Multistrada 950 will rival the likes of the Triumph Tiger 800.

Also scheduled to make its debut today in India is the Monster 797, which will be the entry-level model in the Monster range. Based on a Tubular steel Trellis frame, the model is powered by an 803cc air cooled Desomodue twin cylinder engine. This Euro IV compliant engine is capable of producing 75 hp at 8250 rpm and 69 Nm of torque at 5750 rpm. A few highlights of the Monster 797 include an LCD instrument cluster, new switchgears and LED powered turn indicators and tail light.