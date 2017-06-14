Tenth Generation Honda Accord teased, Set To Debut Later This Year

Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda has been testing the tenth generation Accord sedan for quite some time. Test-mules of the model have been spotted on public roads on numerous occasions. Now, the company has officially teased the new Accord ahead of its debut.

The 9th generation Honda Accord

Slated to be unveiled later this year, the new Honda Accord, according to the company, will be re-engineered and redesigned from scratch. The teaser image shared by Honda showcases a heavily camouflaged test-mule of the model, although it is said that the new model will have a much more aggressive stance than the outgoing version.

What we do know, though, is that the new Accord is expected to arrive with two turbocharged engine and a two motor hybrid system. The new turbocharged petrol engines, including a 1.5-litre unit and a 2.0-litre unit, will be the same engines as seen on the new Civic and Civic type-R. These engines are likely to receive a different state of tune when mated with the Accord.

Nonetheless, both the aforementioned engine options will be offered with a six speed manual transmission as standard. The 1.5-litre motor could also be offered with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CV T) gearbox, while the 2.0-litre motor will be paired to a new 10 speed automatic gearbox. Post its debut, the 10th generation Accord will be launched in US, where it will be manufactured at the company’s production facilities in Georgia and Ohio.