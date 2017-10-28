All-New Land Rover Discovery Launched In India

Land Rover has announced the launch of the 5th generation Discovery in India with prices starting from INR 71.38 Lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two powertrain options, the 3.0 l Diesel 190 kW (255 hp) & 3.0 l Petrol 250 kW (335 hp), the all-new Discovery is aimed to be Land Rover’s most versatile SUV yet.

Speaking about the new, 5th generation Discovery, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said that the new seven seat Discovery distinguishes itself from most of its competition on its design appeal, intelligent versatility, enabling technology and a host of capability related features. Suri also added that apart from a class leading 900 mm wading depth capability to handle unexpected flood like situations or river crossings, the all-new Discovery is the only vehicle in its class to provide a full-size spare wheel, very important when it comes to those long distance holiday trips that most people like to take these days.

The all-new Discovery is designed to feature strong dynamic stance, while wrap-around LED lights and a fast windscreen angle are aimed to create a contemporary design and powerful character. On the inside, as aforementioned, the new Discovery delivers space for up to seven adults. The interior are designed to be light and airy, further enhanced by the fixed or front opening panoramic sunroof. The stepped roofline, a trademark design feature for the previous four generations, can also be found on the new Discovery as well. The stepped roofline design also offers headroom for adults across all the three rows of seating.

World’s first Intelligent Seat Fold system enables configuring the seating arrangement from inside the vehicle, providing copious luggage space when required. Gesture Control allows opening of the main tailgate with the wave of the foot on either side of the vehicle. The dual-purpose powered Inner Tailgate retains loose items when raised and offers comfortable event seating that bears up to 300 kg when lowered. Innovations include extra deep consoles that can store up to five mini-tablets and two-litre bottles in the arm rest storage with the chiller. There are also up to nine USB ports available.

Another first for Land Rover is the Activity Key. It’s a durable, waterproof wristband that locks and unlocks the vehicle allowing outdoor activities without carrying keys. Auto Access height uses the vehicle’s air suspension to help entrance and exit, seamlessly lowering it ready for one to get in or out.

Park Assist makes parking easier than ever. While the driver control the speed, the vehicle steers itself through parallel and perpendicular parking manoeuvres and can also guide the vehicle out of the space. The Drive Pro Pack consists of Lane Keep Assist that can detect lane drift and gently steer the vehicle back into the lane while Driver Condition Monitor detects when the driver shows signs of drowsiness, giving an early warning when one needs to take a break. Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist monitors the traffic ahead adjusting speed automatically to maintain a suitable distance from the vehicle in front, resuming the pre-set speed when the road is clear, while Queue Assist keeps a suitable distance when queuing in traffic, bringing the vehicle to a halt when necessary.

The surround camera system provides as 360-degree exterior view via the touchscreen providing greater confidence when manoeuvring the vehicle in confined situations.

For the first time on the Discovery, Terrain Response 2 is available as an option (standard on the First Edition) that automatically selects driving modes to achieve the best possible chassis and powertrain setup for the conditions. Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control and Gradient Release Control are also on offer with the All-New Discovery to enhance driver control in trying conditions.

The permanent four-wheel drive comes with a choice of two intelligent systems; a single speed transfer box for optimal on-road conditions or a two-speed box for challenging conditions. The vehicle’s off-road geometry features an approach angle (34-degree), ramp angle (27.5-degree) and departure angle (30-degree). All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) system enhances control over challenging surfaces while launch Control enables smooth pull-away on surfaces like wet grass, ice and sand and maintains a constant speed between 1.8 km/h and 30 km/h.

Check out the new Land Rover Discovery in action in the video below:

2017 Land Rover Discovery Image Gallery